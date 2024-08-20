Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) Strategic Business Report 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Aircraft Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC) was valued at an estimated US$757.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$896.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030.



As the aviation sector prioritizes size, reliability, and performance, the adoption of nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) sensors, characterized by their low mass and high mechanical resonance frequencies, is anticipated to replace existing Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors. These advanced sensors, made from materials like graphene and carbon nanotubes, offer superior physical strength and stress-bearing capacities, enhancing the overall stability and performance of FADEC systems. Additionally, the development of new FADEC technologies continues to propel the market, driven by the need for better fuel efficiencies, improved engine health monitoring, and automated engine protection features.

However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions, stringent regulatory requirements, and economic uncertainties pose potential obstacles to market growth. Despite these challenges, the continued focus on innovation and the expansion of production capabilities are expected to sustain the growth of the FADEC market, ensuring its critical role in the future of aviation technology.

Aerotim Engineering

Auto & Aero Technologies

BAE Systems PLC

CS Group

FADEC International

Honeywell International, Inc.

Moscat Ingenieria y Consultoria

MTU Aero Engines

SAFRAN Group

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Textron Systems Corporation

Triumph Group, Inc. Woodward, Inc.

Digitalization Throws the Spotlight on Advanced FADEC Systems

Electrification of Aircraft Spurs Growth in FADEC Adoption

Enhanced Fuel Efficiency Propels Growth in FADEC Market

Stringent Emission Regulations Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for FADEC

Integration of IoT in Aviation Strengthens Business Case for FADEC

Increasing Demand for Next-Generation Aircraft Generates Demand for Advanced FADEC Systems

Rising Aircraft Fleet Modernization Drives Adoption of FADEC Technology

Advancements in Sensor Technology Enhance the Performance of FADEC Systems

Adoption of Electric and Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems Throws the Spotlight on FADEC Innovations

Rising Global Air Traffic Drives Demand for Efficient FADEC Solutions

Advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Generate Opportunities for Intelligent FADEC Systems

Regulatory Mandates for Enhanced Safety Drive Adoption of FADEC Systems

Growing Emphasis on Aircraft Reliability and Availability Sustains FADEC Market Demand

Demand for Real-Time Data and Analytics Spurs Growth in FADEC Implementation

Evolution of More-Electric Aircraft Concepts Throws the Spotlight on FADEC Development

Expansion of Low-Cost Carriers Drives Demand for Cost-Effective FADEC Solutions

Technological Innovations in Engine Control Systems Propel FADEC Market Growth Industry Shift towards Autonomous Flight Operations Generates Demand for Advanced FADEC Systems

