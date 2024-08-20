Government Allocates UAH 24B To Buy Drones For Ukrainian Forces - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 24 billion to purchase drones for the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces.

Prime Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports, citing the Government Portal .

"The government is carrying out the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and approving a draft law, which legally confirms the existence of the Unmanned Systems Forces. We are introducing respective amendments to the law on the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Once voted on in the parliament and signed by the president, the process of legalization of the new type of troops will be completed. Also, today we are allocating UAH 24 billion to purchase drones for the Security and Defense Forces," he said.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine is betting on innovation, asymmetric responses and approaches in the war with Russia.

Kherson region hands over hundred FPV drones to Ukrainian Marines

He also recalled that a separate branch of troops – the Unmanned Systems Forces -- had been created in the structure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the behest of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Modern warfare is impossible without a powerful army of drones, which operates efficiently and interacts with other branches of troops. Ukraine has made a real breakthrough in the production and use of drones. The state has already contracted one million drones, with 500 Ukrainian companies producing UAVs," he added.

Photo: Government Portal