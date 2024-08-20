EMMA Systems Welcomes investment from Al Khor Holding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOHA, QATAR, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Al Khor Holding, a Qatari-based company with a globally extensive investment portfolio across private and public equity in various sectors and industries, has chosen to invest in EMMA Systems . EMMA Systems is an company dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency and predictability for airports and by optimizing resource use and increasing transparency through its AI-driven platform.Following the deployment of the initial version of its platform at Hamad International Airport (HIA) - consistently recognized by Skytrax as the 'Best Airport in the World' - EMMA Systems has expanded its operations across Europe and the Middle East, recently securing significant contracts with leading airport groups.This new investment from Al Khor Holding will enable EMMA Systems to accelerate its global expansion. The company plans to scale up its development and project teams, open new offices, and enhance its commercial operations. Mr. Nasser Khalid Al Misnad, Vice Chairman of Al Khor Holding, stated:“Our investment in EMMA Systems showcases our commitment towards supporting innovative companies, and promoting the start-up ecosystem in Qatar. We believe that EMMA Systems will be a Qatari success story, and we are pleased to be a part of the company's journey. EMMA Systems provides solutions that reduce the aviation industry's carbon footprint and save energy and associated costs. These solutions are essential today and far into the future.”EMMA Systems provides airport operators with a unique, real-time view of operations by visualizing data and monitoring key airport systems. Its operational management platform includes solutions such as Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) , which empowers airport stakeholders to make timely and informed decisions. Other EMMA Systems solutions include its EMMA Unified Data Platform and its EMMA Messaging Tool designed to enhance operational coordination and efficiency and many more.Most recently, EMMA Systems has been shortlisted by numerous leading airports and airlines as the top technical platform. The company's technology is not only praised for its ease of use but also for its comprehensive vision for airports adopting a Total Airport Management approach.“Al Khor Holding's investment underscores the robustness of our technology, strategic vision, and the dedicated efforts of our team,” stated Wisam Costandi, CEO and co-founder of EMMA Systems.“We are deeply grateful for the support and confidence shown by Al Khor Holding. The EMMA Systems team is committed to expanding our presence in the aviation sector and broadening our service offerings.”Mena Consultants - a global team of banking, intelligence, economists, and financial professionals - has been acting as inward investment consultants for EMMA Systems' pioneering, next generation airport management solution. Introducing EMMA Systems to new shareholder partners Al Khor Holding to become a global name in airport management systems .About Al Khor HoldingAl Khor Holding is a Qatar-based company, set up to be the active investment and asset management vehicle for the Al Misnad Group. Through its growing portfolio, Al Khor Holding has developed an extensive network of subsidiaries and associated businesses, both in Qatar and internationally, which drive profitability and set the foundation for future growth. Al Khor Holding is committed to creating and developing a world-class entity which embraces the legacy of our family-owned business and continues the path of success, together, with our employees using innovative technology and promoting performance-oriented culture, sustainable growth, honesty & integrity.About EMMA SystemsEMMA Systems helps airports, airlines and ground handlers make their operations efficient and predictable by optimizing the use of resources adopting a collaborative stakeholder management approach and increasing operational transparency through its AI platform. EMMA Systems is the result of a collaboration with a team of aviation and technology experts that joined forces to develop solutions that help airports, and their stakeholders improve operational efficiency and optimize the use of resources. EMMA System's platform increases the predictability of response to unforeseen events by learning the operational patterns of airports through its AI technology. Stakeholders can easily adopt the solution and tailor it to their specific business requirements and operating procedures.ContactsEMMA SystemsJean Luc Devisscher, Marketing and Partnerships Manager(+32) 473 788 055, ...P.O. Box 23604Transworld Tower 1, 5th Floor, Building No. 4Doha, QatarAl Khor HoldingAnggelos Skutaris, Chief Investment Officer(+974) 5580-9383, ...P.O. Box 22565Mohammed Bin Thani Street, Bin OmranDoha, QatarMENA ConsultantsAilsa Whyatt, Qatar Office Manager(+974) 4445 9156, ...19 Floor, The E18hteen Tower, Lusail,Doha, Qatar

