Loftylootm Raised Litter Box Empowers Millions Of Disabled And Senior Cat Owners To Safely Care For Their Pets

Tuxedo cat sits on perch of LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box

LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box is the first ADA-accessible litter box designed for wheelchair users.

Cat owner stands to clean LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box

LoftyLoo is the first ADA-accessible raised litter box, making cat care safer for disabled, aging, mobility-challenged owners by reducing bending and strain.

- Diane, Kansas City, MissouriLENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With 46.5 million US households owning at least one cat, the health and well-being of cat owners are often overlooked. Nearly 54 million Americans live with arthritis, over 20 million endure chronic pain, and around 3.3 million use wheelchairs, with millions more relying on mobility aids. LoftyLooTM, the first-ever ADA-accessible Elevated Cat Litter Box , addresses this by making litter box maintenance safer and easier.LoftyLooTM is designed to be easy on a cat owner's joints, eliminating the need to bend over to maintain the cat's litter pan. Users can safely sit or stand while cleaning, making LoftyLooTM the only option for individuals with limited mobility or those who simply want to reduce strain on their back and knees while scooping to clean litter. By providing a Raised Litter Box Station that alleviates physical strain, LoftyLooTM ensures cat owners can continue providing the best care for their pets without compromising their own health and comfort.Consider Diane O'Connell, 93, a cat owner living independently in Kansas City, Missouri. O'Connell relies on a wheelchair and a cane to walk. Like 20 percent of cat owners who are disabled, elderly, or living with chronic pain, it was difficult for O'Connell to bend over to care for her cat's litter box."Even when you're old, you like to do things yourself. I haven't been able to clean my cat's litter box in years because I couldn't bend over to the floor. My daughters used to have to come over to do it for me. Thanks to the LoftyLoo, I can maintain the litter box myself now," O'Connell said, regaining her independence. The raised design also prevents dogs, other animals, and small children from accessing the litter box, ensuring a safe and private space for cats. This innovative raised litter box not only enhances the well-being of cats but also significantly improves the quality of life for their owners."Small, cramped litter boxes make it uncomfortable for cats to do their business and can lead to house-soiling or accidents right next to the litter box. The LoftyLoo accommodates a large, open litter box that allows cats to comfortably turn around, find their preferred spot, and posture naturally," said Alicia Ashley, DVM.LoftyLooTM is a much-needed innovation in the cat litter box market. Its thoughtful design includes storage to hide supplies, helping with odor control, and keeping all necessary items within reach.Dr. James Peterson, a Kansas City veterinarian, advocates for the use of elevated litter boxes like LoftyLooTM Elevated Litter Box. According to Dr. Peterson,“Every cat owner should own a LoftyLoo. Cat litter boxes do not belong on the floor.” This strong endorsement underscores the importance of providing a secure, elevated space for cats.Support LoftyLooTM: A Women-Owned, USA-Made Revolution in Cat CareLoftyLooTM has launched a LoftyLooTM Kickstarter campaign to revolutionize cat care for those in need. By backing our campaign, you're helping us fulfill our mission of making cat care safer and more convenient for disabled, aging, and mobility-challenged cat owners. Join us in supporting this innovative product designed to enhance the lives of both cats and their caregivers.Visit our Kickstarter page and be a part of this transformative journey. For more information about LoftyLooTM or to place an order, please visit LoftyLoo.LoftyLooTM videos, photos , an Op-Ed, and logos are available.About LoftyLooTM Raised Litter Box:LoftyLooTM offers the first ADA-accessible raised litter box, ideal for disabled, aging, and mobility-challenged cat owners. Its ergonomic design allows users to maintain the litterbox while sitting or standing, promoting independence and safety. With built-in storage, odor control, and a sleek design, LoftyLooTM ensures a secure and convenient cat care experience for both pets and their caregivers.

