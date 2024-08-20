Gushcloud boosts senior leadership to strengthen its Philippine unit amid global creator industry movements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GC PH Leaders

Gushcloud boosts senior leadership to strengthen its Philippine unit amid global creator movements

- Oddie Randa, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Gushcloud InternationalMANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gushcloud Philippines, the local unit of the global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI, has recently revamped its senior leadership to expand its capabilities and network, in an aim to keep up with the changes in global creator economy and talent industry.Following the success of Joseph Webb, appointed Head of Business Development last September, the agency now boasts four seasoned leaders in management, talent, communications, and content. Two of them are focused full-time on the Philippine operations and its performance alongside other Southeast Asia offices, while the other two also have duties for Gushcloud's global network.“I'm so proud to introduce the formidable lineup of leaders who are turning the business of Gushcloud Philippines around. Their dynamic is much stronger and focused, with emphasis on building young leaders who will redefine the future of talent management. We have seen them push our Philippines office from being a small regional office to one of our fastest-rising markets in Southeast Asia,” says Oddie Randa, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Gushcloud International.Here are the new Gushcloud Philippines leaders and their depth of experience in their respective fields:Ryan Marquez - General Manager, Gushcloud PhilippinesMiguel Felizardo - Head of Talent, Gushcloud PhilippinesDarlene Malimas - Head of Global IP and Content, Gushcloud InternationalRoss Manicad - Head of Corporate Communications, Gushcloud InternationalRyan Marquez - General Manager, Gushcloud PhilippinesIn just a half a year into his new role, Marquez has led the 40-strong Philippine office to achieve a 243% increase in revenue from January to June 2024 compared to the same period last year. It is now one of Gushcloud's fastest-growing Southeast Asian markets.Marquez leads the Agency Team with his experience in both talent development and client servicing. For two years, he was Gushcloud's Regional Head of Studios, focused on content strategy, content production, and branding for the company's global talents.Prior to that, his agency works include clients like Samsung and PMFTC, and global rising hitmakers Juan Karlos and Zack Tabudlo.Miguel Felizardo - Head of Talent, Gushcloud PhilippinesA talent manager for over a decade, he has worked with some of the country's top multimedia mega stars like Anne Curtis, Heart Evangelista, and Gabbi Garcia for brand endorsements and personal branding. He learned the ropes of talent management from being a mentee of top acclaimed talent managers in the country.In his role, he develops the next generation of content creators toward greater heights in their careers. In just a year in the company, he has already signed 16 exclusive talents with promising futures in content creation and more, including Korean content creator JinHo Bae, and Filipina lifestyle creators Jillian Raine Saberon and Pattie Paraiso. He's on track to sign nine more, for a total of 25 talents this year.Darlene Malimas - Head of Global IP and Content, Gushcloud InternationalMalimas is a seasoned producer and creative who has worked on several films and series both domestically and internationally. Her 2023 thriller film,“Raging Grace,” starring Max Eigenmann, received top accolades in the global independent film festival SXSW. The movie highlights the vulnerabilities of undocumented Filipinos working abroad.For almost four years in Gushcloud, she's been instrumental to its content and IPs like Cordell Broadus' (Snoop Dog's son) animation project in the works titled“Inglewater.” She is also working on a scripted project with LA-based J Creative and co-developing unscripted shows with Singapore-based Empire of Arkadia, Thailand's Crave Asia TV, and US-based Happy Accidents Media.Ross Manicad - Head of Corporate Communications, Gushcloud InternationalFor over two years, he's been responsible for the global branding, storytelling, and reputation of Gushcloud. He writes and releases stories for its talents, business announcements, products, and new businesses via traditional and social media. He also secures awards for the company's chief executive and local markets. Locally, he manages the content strategy of Gushcloud Philippines' social media IPs such as Best of Manila and MomCenter.He's a Palanca Award-winning playwright whose plays have been staged at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.It can be recalled that in September, the agency appointed Joseph Max Webb as its Head of Business Development.For more information, visit gushcloud or check out Gushcloud Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.###About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.Media Contact:Ross ManicadHead of Corporate Communications...

