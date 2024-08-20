Ascend, Inc. Recertifies As A Great Place To Work® For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascend Recertifies as a Great Place To Work 2024

Dependably Exceptional, Exclusively UKG

For the Ninth Year in a Row, Ascend Continues to Prioritize Employee Experiences and Satisfaction

- Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascend, Inc. (formerly HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting) is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the ninth year in a row. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Ascend. This year, 99% of employees said it's a great place to work – 42 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We're honored to be recertified as a Great Place to Work! This achievement underscores our team members' dedication to excellence and the collaborative culture we're building together,” said Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend.“We're happy to be recognized for our commitment to employee well-being, work/life flexibility, and growth year after year."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Ascend stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Mike Maiorino, President & COO of Ascend added, "For nine consecutive years, our team members have consistently rated us as a Great Place to Work. Their feedback drives us to continually improve and create an exceptional workplace culture. We're excited to continue nurturing a culture of trust, innovation, ownership, and continuous improvement; creating an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to do what's best for our clients, each other, and the organization.”

ASCEND TEAM MEMBERS SAY IT BEST – WHY ASCEND IS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK

In open-ended survey questions, team members commented on what they feel are the characteristics and culture that make Ascend a uniquely great place to work. One anonymous team member said,“The trust and support that is given to all employees to do their jobs and working in an open environment that allows all of us to raise our hands to share concerns, ask questions, and even push back. This is all handled with great respect.”

Another anonymous comment stated,“Everyone is focused on growing the company, through supportive teamwork, genuinely celebrating each other's success and continuous learning and innovation. I know I matter to those around me. We have a culture for delivering excellence.”

In commenting on culture, one team member had this to say,“This company truly wants you to be successful. I have worked at companies that say that they care but their actions do not tell the same story. At Ascend the culture is unmatched.”

WE'RE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR GREAT PEOPLE!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our Careers page at:

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc., a partnership between HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting, is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 110 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend's talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and valuable experience for every customer.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork .

