Verkhovna Rada Adopts Bill Banning Activity Of Religious Organisations In Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada Adopts Bill Banning Activity Of Religious Organisations In Ukraine


8/20/2024 7:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Verkhovna Rada adopted a revised draft law on the prohibition of the activities of religious institutions in the territory of Ukraine, including the activities of religious institutions connected with the Russian Federation.

Azernews reports, citing foreign sources that the draft law was adopted today at the first meeting of the autumn session.

People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about the bill.

The law will enter into force 30 days after its publication.

It should be noted that the reason for the delay in the adoption of the draft law for almost 1 year was the fact that a number of deputies were against it.

