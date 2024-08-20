عربي


Georgian Media Higlights Russian President's Visit To Azerbaijan

8/20/2024 7:15:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Baku, as well as the statements made by the heads of state to the press, have been the focus of Georgian media, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

Information portals such as“interpressnews,”“apsny,” “24news,”“interpress,”“aktual,”“newsday,” and “saqinform,” as well as television channels like“1tv,” “pirveli tv,” and“rustavi2,” have published and broadcast extensive materials based on the statements of the Azerbaijani and Russian presidents.

The materials cover topics such as the signing of a durable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the transportation of Russian oil, stability in the South Caucasus region, and new global challenges.

AzerNews

