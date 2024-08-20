Georgian Media Higlights Russian President's Visit To Azerbaijan
Fatima Latifova
The meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Baku, as well as the statements
made by the heads of state to the press, have been the focus of
Georgian media, Azernews reports, citing
AZERTAC.
Information portals such as“interpressnews,”“apsny,”
“24news,”“interpress,”“aktual,”“newsday,” and
“saqinform,” as well as television channels like“1tv,”
“pirveli tv,” and“rustavi2,” have published and broadcast
extensive materials based on the statements of the Azerbaijani and
Russian presidents.
The materials cover topics such as the signing of a durable
peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the transportation
of Russian oil, stability in the South Caucasus region, and new
global challenges.
