Ukraine's Oil Storage Depot Catches Fire After Russian Strike: Authorities

Kyiv, Aug 20 (IANS) A and lubricants storage facility in Ukraine's western Ternopil region caught fire on early Tuesday after a Russian strike, with initial information saying there were no casualties, regional authorities said.

The projectile fired by Russian forces hit the storage depot in the city of Ternopil at about 3 a.m. local time, according to the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

More than 90 rescuers and over 20 units of equipment, including two fire trains, worked at the site to put out the blaze. Local authorities urged people to stay inside their homes and close the windows.

The Ukrainian capital also came under drone and cruise missile strikes overnight, which brought no casualties, the Kyiv City Military Administration said, adding that all air targets were intercepted on the city's outskirts.

Russia fired 26 Shahed combat drones, two Iskander M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Iskander-K cruise missile, and several Kh-59 guided missiles at Ukraine in an overnight attack, said the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 25 drones, a cruise missile, and two guided missiles over nine regions, according to Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.