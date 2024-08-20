European Debut: Yanfeng Presents Innovative Interior Concept EVI For Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- Pressat) Neuss, Germany – August 20, 2024. Yanfeng unveils its Electric Vehicle Interior (EVI) concept in Europe for the first time. The vision: a vehicle interior which provides unique interior experiences based on the notion of freedom, so that the cockpit area offers plenty of space for the body and relief for the mind. The company's designers eliminated the traditional instrument panel and integrated all key functions into an innovative Smart Cabin seat modul. These include intelligent surfaces for operating and controlling the vehicle, an active headrest with functions, advanced safety systems, seat-integrated climate control and practical storage and charging options.

With the EVI concept, the company is addressing the changing needs and expectations of electric vehicle users and presenting new possibilities for interior design in the future. "Comprehensive studies carried out by our Yanfeng research team have shown that users want more technology but most importantly, technology that is intuitive to use in order to create a fun and enjoyable experience. They also want space that is significantly different from that in vehicles with combustion engines," said Patrik Nebout, Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng, commenting on the development of the concept.

Steer-by-wire system supports different driving modes

The Smart Cabin seat module is an integral part of the EVI concept.

It combines the two front seats with an integrated floor console, a steer-by-wire input system, HMI, displays, seatbelts and airbags, as well as a comfortable HVAC microclimate system. The steer-by-wire system has an integrated display that can be stowed away for interactions during autonomous driving and can be moved to a steering position for driving functions depending on the desired driving mode. With the HMI display interface fully embedded in the deployable steer by wire arm, the large display panel in the front of the cabin no longer requires any touch interaction.

The initial results of consumer studies using an EVI prototype prove the high acceptance of the novel concept. Participants in the studies specifically appreciated the generous feeling of space and the innovative layout – even though there were no changes made to the size or shape of the body of a traditional SUV architecture.

Simple installation for vehicle manufacturers

"In addition to the improved user experience, the EVI also offers benefits for automakers. The integration of all important components in the Smart Cabin seat module simplifies and speeds up the assembly process while also reducing costs," added Patrik Nebout. This is enabled by Yanfeng's cross-business capabilities, combining knowledge and experience across all its product categories: electronics, safety systems, seating, and interiors.

The EVI also contributes to sustainability. Because the traditional instrument panel is eliminated, the overall vehicle weight is significantly reduced by approximately

11 kg, which enables greater energy efficiency, an extended range and lower CO2 emissions. The use of sustainable materials such as Compression Hybrid Molding (CHyM) with natural fibers emphasize Yanfeng's commitment to sustainability.

The modular approach also simplifies dismantling at the end of the vehicle life cycle and additionally supports the circular economy.

With the EVI concept, Yanfeng is highlighting its position as an innovative developer of future-focused interior solutions for electrified mobility.

