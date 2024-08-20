عربي


Bank Of Åland Plc To Decrease Prime Rate


8/20/2024 7:01:11 AM

Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
August 20, 2024, 13.45 EET

Bank of Åland Plc to decrease prime rate

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to decrease its prime rate by 0.25 percentage points, from 3.50 per cent to 3.25 per cent. The basis for this decision is decreasing market interest rates. The change goes into effect on September 3, 2024.

Bank of Åland Plc

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505


