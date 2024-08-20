

The growth in the helium market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in healthcare, particularly the increasing demand for MRI machines, have significantly boosted the need for helium in medical applications. The expansion of the aerospace industry, with a growing number of space missions and satellite launches, has increased the demand for helium for pressurization and purging.

Additionally, the rapid growth of the electronics industry, driven by the rising demand for semiconductors and fiber optics, has further stimulated market growth. The increasing focus on infrastructure safety and the need for advanced leak detection methods also contribute to the rising demand for helium. Moreover, the global shift towards clean energy and the development of fusion technology present new opportunities for helium applications.

These factors collectively drive the robust growth of the helium market, highlighting its critical role in various high-tech and industrial sectors.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cryogenics Application segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Welding Application segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $652.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $504.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Helium Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:

