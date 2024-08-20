Badlapur News: Milind Deora Lists Steps Taken By Govt Amid Protests Over Kids' Sexual Abuse, 'Public Outrage Sends...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Badlapur News: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Tuesday reacted to public outrage over the alleged sexual assault of two young girls students of a kindergarten in Badlapur town of Thane district in Maharashtra, and said that as a father, his heart goes out to the & their families.

The Rajya Sabha MP also listed six steps taken by the state amid massive protests in Badlapur.

| Massive protest in Badlapur over sexual assault of 2 kids, stones thrown at cops

Stating that the Badlapur case is an insult to our core values as a society & nation, said Deora and added,“Schools, caregivers & law enforcement must prioritise the safety of our children through stringent background checks & vigilance.”

“Maharashtra's Zero Tolerance policy on sexual assault remains firm - justice will be served & no one will be spared,” added Deora.

In a post on X, Deora also listed Maharashtra government's response amid public anger.

- The accused has been arrested & will face trial in a fast-track court

- An SIT under a DG Rank officer has been established

- The school principal, class teacher & attendants have been suspended

- Police officers who delayed action have been removed from duty

- Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Ji is on the ground in Badlapur

- CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have ordered a water-tight case against the accused.

| Uddhav Thackeray invokes Shakti Bill amid Badlapur stir: 'But our govt was...'

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a high level prob into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case.

“An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place,” Shinde told ANI.

| Mumbai-Surat Vande Bharat, other trains diverted due to Badlapur protest

The Chief Minister added that they are in the process to fast-track this case, and added that no one will be spared if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan also visited the spot and spoke to protesters.