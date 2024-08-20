Shifting Foundations: Chinese Cement Giants Pivot To Africa Amid Domestic Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As China's domestic cement shrinks due to a prolonged property downturn, its major cement manufacturers are strategically expanding into Africa's burgeoning infrastructure sector.



This pivot is crucial not just for maintaining profitability but also for tapping into emerging markets that promise higher returns and less competition. In 2023, the contrast in market dynamics between China and Africa was stark.



Chinese operations struggled with low selling prices, at just 292 yuan ($41) per tonne. In contrast, African ventures saw prices soar to 813 yuan ($113) per tonne.



The profit margins followed a similar trend, with gross profits per ton being significantly higher in Africa. They ranged from 358 yuan in Mozambique to 509 yuan in the DRC and 504 yuan in Ethiopia, compared to just 44 yuan in China.



The strategic realignment toward Africa is backed by substantial investments. For instance, West China Cement is spearheading a $600 million project in Ethiopia.





Chinese Investment in Africa:

This project aims to establish the country's largest cement factory, with an annual capacity of 4.5 million metric tons.



This move is part of a broader pattern where Chinese companies are not just investing in manufacturing. They are also actively participating in and benefiting from the infrastructure boom across Africa-ranging from roads and railways to energy projects.



This shift serves a dual purpose. It offers Chinese companies relief from the saturated and low-margin domestic market. Additionally, it secures a long-term investment horizon in a region with rising demand and economic growth.



This strategic migration illustrates how businesses can adapt to global economic trends, ensuring growth and sustainability even in challenging conditions.



By focusing on high-growth regions like Africa, these companies are not just surviving. They're positioning themselves at the forefront of a global shift and setting a template for others in similar industries to follow.



In short, this move underscores the importance of agility and foresight in today's interconnected economic landscape.

