MAHE signs MoU with SKAN and Happiest Health for academics, research and consultancy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENGALURU, India, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAN Research Trust (SKAN), promoted by Indian entrepreneur Ashok Soota, today announced that Happiest and SKAN have signed an MoU with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) for academics, research and consultancy.

The projects for joint collaborative research will include microbiome studies, stem cell research, and biotherapeutics. MAHE will use its vast experience to provide consultancy to facilitate the setting up of various healthcare practices for Happiest Health.

Mr. Ashok Soota, Chairman & Managing Trustee of SKAN,

said, "We are delighted that Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has agreed to sign an agreement covering R&D and academic collaboration with SKAN and also an agreement to provide consultancy to Happiest Health, for various healthcare practices. MAHE is a powerhouse with vast years of experience in academics, research, and multiple healthcare practices. We look forward to advancing the frontiers of science through collaborative research with them."

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, added, "This partnership aligns with our vision of fostering innovation and cutting-edge research. At MAHE, we have always emphasized the importance of advancing healthcare through rigorous academic inquiry and pioneering research. With our strong foundation in research, particularly in areas like molecular biology, biotechnology, and clinical research, we are excited to collaborate with SKAN and Happiest Health. This partnership not only enhances our capabilities but also allows us to contribute significantly to impactful research in emerging fields like microbiome studies and stem cell therapies, areas where MAHE has been actively involved. We look forward to leveraging our strengths to drive innovations that will transform healthcare practices."

Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, stated, "This MoU marks a significant step in our journey of collaborative research and academic excellence. MAHE has a rich history of academic rigor and innovation, and we are proud of our strong research culture, which has produced significant contributions to healthcare and science. Our expertise in microbiome studies, combined with our interdisciplinary approach and state-of-the-art facilities, position us well to partner with

SKAN and Happiest Health in pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge. We are confident that this collaboration will lead to meaningful advancements, not only in healthcare but also in the way research is conducted, ultimately benefiting society at large."

Dr. Yogesh Shouche, Director, SKAN, said,

"We will quickly begin dialogue with MAHE to define specific research projects. SKAN would like to expand its expertise in gut microbiome to cover other human microbiome components."

About SKAN Research Trust

SKAN

is a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit medical research trust that leverages transformational technologies to develop new therapies for ageing and neurological ailments, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes remission and lifestyle-related disorders. SKAN applies its expertise in gut microbiome, genomics, stem cells, molecular biology, biomarkers, immunotherapies, nutrition, and alternate therapies, to uncover kinder and gentler treatment protocols for ailments. Bioinformatics at SKAN vigorously pursues cutting edge

artificial intelligence, machine learning and other advanced technologies to predict, pre-empt, diagnose, treat, and facilitate remission of medical disorders. The mission statement of SKAN is 'Transform the future of medicine. Impacting millions of lives'.

About Manipal

Academy of Higher Education

( MAHE )

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams; through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim, both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

