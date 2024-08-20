Water Soluble Films Market Worth $586.4 Million By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) South America is projected to register the second highest CAGR in the water soluble films market, in terms of value, during forecast period due to several factors. The region's economic growth is one of the primary drivers of the water soluble films market's anticipated high growth rate in South America. The countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, have seen consistent economic growth in recent times. The expansion of several industries, such as consumer goods, medicines, and agriculture, which are all major users of water soluble films, is a result of this economic progress, in turn driving the market for water soluble films.

The key players profiled in the report Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Japan), KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan), AICELLO CORPORATION (Japan), Ecopol S.p.A. (Italy), Arrow GreenTech Ltd. (India), Cortec Corporation (US), Changzhou Greencradleland Macromolecule Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangmen Proudly Water-soluble Plastic Co., Ltd. (China), AMC (UK) Ltd. (UK), and Noble Industries (India).

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Recycled Plastics Market

-

Global Forecast to 2030

Engineering Plastics Market

- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of

America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

TM

or follow us on

Twitter ,

LinkedIn

and

Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:

[email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source: PressReleases/water-soluble-film

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets