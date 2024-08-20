Mendel Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage And Delivers Hypercube Through Google Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering life science organizations to unlock the power of generative AI with 100% explainability and limited hallucinations

Mendel announced today that it has joined Cloud Partner Advantage as a Partner level partner for the Build Engagement Model, giving customers the ability to access Hypercube on Google Cloud Marketplace.

As a Google Cloud partner, Mendel offers healthcare and life science customers a suite of AI-powered tools designed to transform clinical data analytics workflows. Mendel's Hypercube leverages an AI platform that couples large language models with a clinical hypergraph to unlock the vast potential of clinical data warehouses, enabling life science organizations to make more informed, data-driven decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Key features of Mendel's Hypercube platform include:



Hypercube Cohort : Rapidly create and refine patient cohorts with 5x increase in accuracy and scale.

Hypercube Charts : Chat with medical records through a user-friendly interface, completing chart reviews with 30%+ more efficiency.

Hypercube Analyst : Query clinical data with a low-code interface, enabling 10x faster querying.

Hypercube Redact: De-identify and tokenize patient records with >99% accuracy. Hypercube Build-Your-Own (BYO) : Customize AI co-pilots for specific data needs and challenges.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate the adoption of AI in healthcare," said Dr. Karim Galil, co-founder and CEO of Mendel. "By combining our innovative clinical AI technology with Google Cloud's extensive computational resources and global reach, we're empowering healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care for their patients through data-driven insights."

"Bringing Hypercube to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the Hypercube on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Mendel can securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Life science organizations interested in leveraging Mendel's Hypercube platform can now easily access and deploy it through Google Cloud Marketplace. To learn more about how Mendel is revolutionizing clinical data analytics, visit our marketplace listing here .

About Mendel :

Mendel AI supercharges clinical data workflows by coupling large language models with a proprietary clinical hypergraph, delivering scalable clinical reasoning without hallucinations and ensuring 100% explainability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Mendel is backed by blue-chip investors, including Oak HC/FT and DCM.

For more information, visit or contact [email protected]

