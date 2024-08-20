Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Report 2024-2028: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Upcoming Terminals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquefaction to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Liquefied Natural (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to more than double by 2028, potentially increasing from 473 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 968 mtpa in 2028 through new build and expansion projects.

North America dominates globally among the regions, in terms of new build and expansion liquefaction capacity growth, contributing around 54% of the total global capacity additions or 268 mtpa by 2028.

Report Scope



Historical LNG liquefaction capacities data from 2018 to 2023, outlook up to 2028

New build and expansion LNG liquefaction capacity additions at the global as well as the regional level by key countries till 2028

Capital expenditure outlook of liquefaction terminals at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for the 2024 to 2028 period Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, and terminal status for all active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the liquefaction industry

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of capacity data Assess key liquefaction LNG terminal data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:

Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook



Total LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region

Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminal Expansions by Region

Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capacity Outlook by Key Countries Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals

Global LNG Liquefaction Capital Expenditure Outlook



Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Region

Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Countries Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Companies

Regional Comparisons by Train Size, Capacity, and LNG Supply



Regional Comparisons Based on Train Size and Liquefaction Capacity Regional Comparisons based on Contracted and Non-Contracted LNG Supply

Major Project Announcements and Cancellations



Key Project Announcements Stalled and Cancelled Projects

North America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



North America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

North America- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies

Middle East LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



Middle East - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

Middle East- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies

FSU LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies

Africa LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



Africa - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

Africa- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies

Oceania LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries

Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies

South America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



South America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

South America- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries South America- New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

Asia LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies

Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Caribbean - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

Europe LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Europe - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900