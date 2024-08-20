Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Report 2024-2028: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook With Details Of All Operating And Upcoming Terminals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Liquefaction industry to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Liquefied Natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to more than double by 2028, potentially increasing from 473 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 968 mtpa in 2028 through new build and expansion projects.
North America dominates globally among the regions, in terms of new build and expansion liquefaction capacity growth, contributing around 54% of the total global capacity additions or 268 mtpa by 2028.
Report Scope
Historical LNG liquefaction capacities data from 2018 to 2023, outlook up to 2028 New build and expansion LNG liquefaction capacity additions at the global as well as the regional level by key countries till 2028 Capital expenditure outlook of liquefaction terminals at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for the 2024 to 2028 period Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, and terminal status for all active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally
Reasons to Buy
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally Identify growth segments and opportunities in the liquefaction industry Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of capacity data Assess key liquefaction LNG terminal data of your competitors
Key Topics Covered:
Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook
Total LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminal Expansions by Region Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capacity Outlook by Key Countries Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals
Global LNG Liquefaction Capital Expenditure Outlook
Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Region Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Countries Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Companies
Regional Comparisons by Train Size, Capacity, and LNG Supply
Regional Comparisons Based on Train Size and Liquefaction Capacity Regional Comparisons based on Contracted and Non-Contracted LNG Supply
Major Project Announcements and Cancellations
Key Project Announcements Stalled and Cancelled Projects
North America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
North America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries North America- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
Middle East LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Middle East - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries Middle East- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
FSU LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
Africa LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Africa - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries Africa- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
Oceania LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
South America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
South America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries South America- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries South America- New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
Asia LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Caribbean - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
Europe LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Europe - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20082024004107003653ID1108579442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.