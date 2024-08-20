Advancements In Ready-To-Drink Packaging Format To Propel The Growth Of Sports Drinks Sales: Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global sports drink is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected period (2024 to 2034). The market value is anticipated to surge from USD 32.2 billion in 2024 to USD USD 56.8 billion by the end of 2034. Where Do Sports Drinks Stand in an Augmented Functional Beverage Sector across Japan, Korea, the USA, Germany, the United Kingdom, and 30+ Countries? Read More in FMI's Survey!

Sports drinks have transcended their initial market among athletes to become a popular choice for consumers of all ages across Europe and the US. Beyond merely preventing dehydration, these beverages are now recognized for their ability to replenish essential nutrients and restore energy levels swiftly. This attribute makes them appealing not only to athletes but also to individuals leading active lifestyles.

The formulation of sports drinks continues to evolve with brands focusing on developing new combinations and formulations that resonate with Generation X and Z. These generations prioritize health and wellness, driving demand for products that offer both functional benefits and enjoyable consumption experiences.

Moreover, the influence of international sports figures and celebrities plays a crucial role in expanding the consumer base beyond sports enthusiasts. Collaborations and endorsements help brands connect with a broader audience seeking nutritional beverages that support overall health and vitality. This strategic approach not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters trust and credibility among consumers looking for effective hydration solutions.

As sports drinks gain traction in mainstream consumer markets, their role in maintaining optimal hydration and supporting physical performance remains pivotal. With ongoing innovation and strategic marketing initiatives, the sports drink industry is poised to continue its growth trajectory by meeting the diverse needs of today's health-conscious and active consumers.

Additionally, nowadays customers expect safe, nourishing, on-the-go beverages. People are interested in their beverages' quality and nutritional values, and instead of asking 'What is in this beverage,' they say 'what does this beverage do for me? 'Consumers are well aware of the health benefits of the food items they eat, resulting in the overall market growth for nutritional beverages. Manufacturers, therefore, make sure that they publicize the health benefits of their goods well in order to raise visibility and drive market growth. Oat drink is considered nutritionally no less than milk based on dairy or other plant-based milk . It carries vitamin D, protein, fiber, and calcium. As much as the nutritional value, sports drinks offer a variety of health benefits, such as boosting immunity, revitalizing, and replenishing energy lost during exercise

The Sports Drink sales shall reach nearly USD 32.2 billion by 2024.

The North American Sports Drink Sales has a share of around 38% in 2024.

The demand for Sports drinks is anticipated to grow at a 7.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

USA Sports Drink Market Size, Share, Demand & Trends by 2033 Health and Wellness Focus, Personalization and Customization, Innovation in Ingredients, Sustainability Initiatives, Convenience and Portability, Digital and E-commerce Growth, Sports Nutrition Integration, Sports Sponsorship and Endorsements, Global Market Expansion, Regulatory and Labeling Requirements are among the most well-known trends.



“Manufacturers across globe are focusing on reducing the amount of sugar in sports drinks and replacing it with sugar alternatives due to growing health and wellness concerns.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

The drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats (DROTs) identified are as follows:

DRIVERS

. Increasing demand for nutrition-filled, low-calorie sports drinks made from natural ingredients such as stevia and other sugar alternatives is set to aid growth.

. Rising consumer focus on protein, wellness, natural, and 'free from' trends are anticipated to boost sales in the market.

RESTRAINTS

. Drinking too many sports drinks, especially when not performing vigorous exercise, can surge the risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease.

. Excessive sugar content in cost-effective sports drinks available in emerging nations can often lead to dental caries.

OPPORTUNITIES

. Increasing demand for sports drinks from the geriatric population looking for vitality, as well as from millennials who are willing to try new products with wellness benefits, would spur growth.

. Rising concerns about physical well-being and the urgent need to lead a healthy lifestyle are projected to push sales.

THREATS

. Sports drinks have high caloric content that comes from sugars, which usually make up 4 to 9% of the drink, which can delay the absorption of the liquid.

. The citric acid found in sports drinks can be harmful to the enamel that protects the teeth, which can lead to a dry mouth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global sports drinks market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as flavor innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading players offering sports drinks are Gatorade, Powerade, BODYARMOR, Vitaminwater, Propel, Nuun, Sqwincher, Xyience, REIZE, Hammer Nutrition

Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

Sports Drink industry is segmented as Hypotonic Drinks, Hypertonic Drinks, Isotonic Drinks, Electrolyte Drinks and Energy Drinks

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into Ready-To-Drink, Drink Mixes and Tablets

By Sales Channel:

Sales Channel further includes Modern Trade, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Pharmacy Store, Online Retail, Sports Retail Stores, Grocery Store, Online Retail and Other Sales Channels

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa

