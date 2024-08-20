DSV, 1128 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
On 24 July 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1124. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 July 2024 until 22 October 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,500 million, and no more than 2,550,000 shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
| Trading day
| Number of shares bought back
|
| Average transaction price
|
| Amount DKK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Accumulated trading for days 1-13
| 216,500
|
| 1,204.24
|
| 260,719,005
| 14:
| 12 August 2024
| 11,000
|
| 1,215.84
|
| 13,374,240
| 15:
| 13 August 2024
| 4,000
|
| 1,217.83
|
| 4,871,320
| 16:
| 14 August 2024
| 2,000
|
| 1,249.91
|
| 2,499,820
| 17:
| 15 August 2024
| 2,000
|
| 1,261.70
|
| 2,523,400
| 18:
| 16 August 2024
| 65,000
|
| 1,242.93
|
| 80,790,450
| Accumulated trading for days 1-18
| 300,500
|
| 1,213.90
|
| 364,778,235
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,347,194 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.97% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com .
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
