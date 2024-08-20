(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Destination Insight: India (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a thorough insight into the Indian domestic and inbound market. The report looks at the key trends affecting the Indian tourism market, as well as the types of tourism the region is popular for.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, spending patterns, tourism construction projects, foreign direct investments, main source markets to the region, and current and future opportunities and challenges for tourism businesses seeking to tap into India's inbound travel market.

This report helps to understand the inbound and domestic tourism industry in India and how it is beneficial to tourism industry growth and how it helps economic growth.

This report explores the key market destinations in India for global travelers along with the opportunities and challenges Indian tourism could face.

Reasons to Buy



This report provides clear insight into developments into India's domestic and inbound tourism markets.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international arrivals, traveler spending, and main source markets.

The report explores the different profiles of global tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the Indian tourism market. The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



Tourism Potential index

Key Trends

Tourism Construction Projects

Foreign Direct Investment

Source Markets

Types of Tourism

Destination Focus & Attractions Risk & SWOT Analysis

Companies Featured:



SOTC

MakeMyTrip

Indian Hotels Company

Oberoi

Indian Railways

SpiceJet

Air India IndiGo

