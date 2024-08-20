Coffee Market Poised For 2.99% CAGR Growth, Projected To Reach USD 109.60 Bn By 2031 The Kraft Heinz Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coffee Market

The global coffee size was valued at USD 127 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% from

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Coffee Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Food and Beverages industry. The Research report on Coffee Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis. key trends- RISING HEALTH-CONSCIOUS CONSUMERS: More people are choosing coffee for its antioxidant properties. The report found the functional beverage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2031.- PREMIUMIZATION OF THE EXPERIENCE: Specialty coffee shops are personalizing flavors and the in-store experience. Our analysis shows this niche could capture 25% of the market by 2026.- NEW DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS: Online coffee subscriptions and delivery apps expanded greatly during the pandemic. The e-commerce segment is now a $30B opportunity.- EMERGING REGIONS DRIVE GROWTH: Developing countries like India and Brazil are embracing coffee culture. The Asia Pacific market alone will be worth $35B by 2028.- SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTER STAGE: Transparency around sourcing and carbon footprint are top priorities for consumers. Leaders are investing in regenerative farming practices. Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):. By Type:. By Product Type: Whole Bean, Ground Coffee, Instant Coffee, Coffee Pods and Capsules. By Distribution Channel: On-trade, Off-trade (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Other Off-trade Channels). By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:. The Kraft Heinz Company. Starbucks Coffee Company. The J.M. Smucker Company. Luigi Lavazza SPA. Nestle SA. The Coca-Cola Company. JAB Holding Company. Tata Global Beverages. Tchibo GmbH. Strauss Group LtdGet access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages):Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Coffee Market for all the regions and countries covered below:. North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico). Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia). South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America). Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa). Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Coffee Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Coffee market during the forecast period?3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Coffee market?4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Coffee market across different regions?5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Coffee market?6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?. Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.. Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Coffee and tubes industry around the world.. The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.. A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.. The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.. Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate PR writer with over three years of expertise in content writing and proofreading. Holding a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, Priya has a knack for making the content engaging. Her diverse portfolio includes writing contents and documents across different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. About Us: Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun.

