DDN Achieves Tier-One Performance Data Platform Certification For NVIDIA Partner Network Cloud Partners

DDN Collaborates with NVIDIA to Deliver an Integrated, Tested and Proven Reference Architecture for Safe, Scalable and Accelerated AI Cloud Infrastructure

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 -- DDN ®, the world's leading data intelligence that reliably accelerates massive datasets for actionable real-time insights, today announced it has been certified as a tier-one performance data solution for NVIDIA Partner N etwork cloud partners, collaborating with NVIDIA to deliver an integrated, proven reference architecture for accelerated AI cloud infrastructure.



DDN provides the world's leading data intelligence platform for cloud service providers looking to optimize efficiency and improve the performance of their NVIDIA GPU-accelerated AI service offerings. Proven in production in the largest AI data centers and cloud providers worldwide, DDN's data intelligence platform is designed to significantly speed up AI training workflows, while also drastically reducing power and space requirements. This allows cloud providers to minimize data management overhead, assuring customers are getting maximum utilization from their GPU service provider.



"This reference architecture, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, gives cloud service providers the same blueprint to a scalable AI system as those already in production in the largest AI data centers worldwide, including NVIDIA's Selene and Eos supercomputers," said Jyothi Swaroop, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, DDN. "With this fully validated architecture, cloud service providers can ensure their end-to-end infrastructure is optimized for high-performance AI workloads and can be deployed quickly using sustainable and scalable building blocks, which not only offer incredible cost savings but also a much faster time to market."

With generative AI and large language models transforming the way companies are leveraging their data to solve complex problems and produce new value, cloud providers need infrastructure optimized to support these workloads. DDN's cloud reference architecture addresses the needs of service providers by ensuring maximum performance of their GPUs, reduced deployment times and guidelines to handle future expansion requirements.

DDN Reference Architecture for NVIDIA Cloud Service Partners NVIDIA Blog: NVIDIA Unveils Reference Architecture for AI Cloud Providers

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data intelligence platforms that reliably accelerate massive datasets for actionable real-time insights.

We supercharge data center and cloud infrastructure to give our customers an unfair advantage over their competitors by accelerating innovation, delivering cost savings, operational efficiency, enhanced security, and reliability at scale. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.

