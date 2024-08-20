(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox Market: Focus on Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits: Distribution by Type of Product, Drug Developers, Drug Candidates, Type of Diagnostic Kit, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions: Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Monkeypox has recently emerged as a prominent orthopox virus affecting public health. In response to the monkeypox outbreak, active research and development efforts are underway to develop various therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. Presently, more than 25 therapeutics / vaccines are commercialized / under development for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. With the increase in the number of monkeypox cases globally, the demand for testing has also increased.

Key Market Insights

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players focused on the development of monkeypox therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostic kits. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

Growing Demand for Monkeypox Treatment Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits

Due to the surge in monkeypox cases, globally, there is a growing demand for monkeypox vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic kits. With only a few therapeutics / vaccines currently approved or granted special access for the treatment / prevention of the monkeypox disease, the existing demand for effective monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics is still unmet. Additionally, the approved monkeypox vaccines are available at a high price, making it inaccessible to general population in developing countries, where the disease is endemic. In order to contain an outbreak, point-of-care diagnostics is very critical to ensure timely isolation and enable contact tracing of infected individuals. Therefore, considering the demand for diagnostic solutions for monkeypox virus, and the associated financial opportunity, both large companies and start-ups are competing to gain a foothold in this market.

Current Market Landscape of Monkeypox Treatment Therapeutics and Vaccines

The current monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of several large, mid-sized and small companies, which are engaged in the development of a number of therapy and vaccine candidates against the monkeypox virus.

Current Market Overview of Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

At present, more than 165 diagnostic kits are available in the market for the detection of monkeypox virus. It is worth highlighting that over 75% of the monkeypox diagnostic kits use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as the detection technique, followed by antigen detection kits and antibody detection kits. In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, monkeypox diagnostic kit providers are presently undertaking various initiatives in order to expand their existing capabilities and augment their respective product portfolios.

Key Drivers in Monkeypox Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits Market

Big pharma players are carrying out initiatives to strengthen their respective product portfolios focused on monkeypox disease. The growing cases of monkeypox disease and availability of limited number of therapeutics / vaccines / diagnostic solutions are the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Market Size of Monkeypox Treatment Therapeutics and Vaccines

Due to the increase in incidence of monkeypox infections and the growing demand for monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics, the monkeypox market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future. Presently, close to 80% of the monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines market is captured by players based in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Market Size of Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

The market for monkeypox diagnostic kits is anticipated to increase steadily in the foreseeable future due to the growing cases of the disease and the possibility of future outbreaks. Currently, over 60% of the diagnostic kits market is captured by players based in Asia-Pacific.

Key Players in Monkeypox Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits Market

Examples of key players engaged in the monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines domain include Bavarian Nordic and Emergent BioSolutions. Further, key players engaged in the monkeypox diagnostic kits domain include (which have also been captured in this report) ACON Laboratories, altona Diagnostics, Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies, Elabscience, Goldsite Diagnostics, Lansion Biotechnology, DNA Software and Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. An Overview of Monkeypox

2.2. Signs and Symptoms

2.3. History of Disease Outbreaks

2.4. Disease Transmission

2.5. Disease Diagnosis

2.6. Prevention and Treatment

2.7. Future Perspectives

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE: MONKEYPOX TARGETING THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES

3.1. Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics and Vaccines: Overall Market Landscape

3.2. Monkeypox Targeting Therapeutics and Vaccines: Developer Landscape

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS

4.1. Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits: Overall Market Landscape

4.2 Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits: Developer Landscape

5. MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS: PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Methodology

5.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Monkeypox Diagnostic Kits

6. COMPANY PROFILES: MONKEYPOX TARGETING THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES DEVELOPERS

6.1. Bavarian Nordic

6.2. Emergent BioSolutions

7. COMPANY PROFILES: MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS DEVELOPERS

7.1. ACON Laboratories

7.2. altona Diagnostics

7.3. DNA Software

7.4. Elabscience

7.5. Goldsite Diagnostics

7.6. Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology

7.7. Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies

7.8. Lansion Biotechnology

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9. GRANTS ANALYSIS

10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

11. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12. MARKET FORECAST: MONKEYPOX TARGETING THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINES

13. MARKET FORECAST: MONKEYPOX DIAGNOSTIC KITS

