French Open 2024 - Sport Event Analysis - Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Ticketing And Attendance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sport Event Analysis - French Open 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2024 French Open, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, ticketing and attendance.

The French Open has a lucrative rights agreements in place with France Televisions, the national public television broadcaster for France as well as Eurosport across all other European territories. The French Open's men's final achieved a viewership of over 7 million across France. The FFT has deals with broadcasters across the world such as; ESPN in Latin America; BeIn across Asia, the Middle East and Africa; and NBC in the US.

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 French Open was roughly $4.8 million. The tournament has four deals in place that the analyst estimates to be each worth over $7 million annually, with BNP Paridas, Emirates Airline, Engie and Orange. Renault is a new premium partner of the French Open, based on sustainable mobility and social responsibility, this five-year deal is worth $30.

Total prize money for the tournament was increased by 7.82% from the 2023 edition of $53 million. Both Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek took home roughly $2.4 million for their respective title victories. Players who lost in the first round of the competition received roughly $73,000 for making it to the main stage of the tournament.

The report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, attendance and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Companies Featured:



Prime Video

Eurosport SAS

Discovery+

ServusTV

BNP Paribas

Emirates

Engie Renault

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



French Open 2024 Broadcast Breakdown in Australia

French Open 2024 European Broadcast Breakdown French Open 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship



French Open 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio French Open 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

French Open 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

French Open 2024 Ticketing & Attendance Breakdown

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900