Regenagri Raises The Bar Of Integrity Through Haelixa's DNA Marking Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Person harvesting produce

Person collecting soil samples

Franco Constantini, regenagri CEO

Haelixa & regenagri partner to enhance regenerative with DNA markers, ensuring integrity & traceability of certified products.

- Franco Constantini, regenagri CEOZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haelixa and regenagri have joined forces to spearhead the advancement of regenerative agriculture. Their innovative approach to monitoring and improving regenerative farming systems and ensuring the integrity of the supply chain using forensic science. Central to this approach is DNA marking and testing, a pioneering technology that transforms the traceability and verification of regenagri-certified products.Following the recent launch of the regenagri Traceability Program, Haelixa has been the first traceability provider approved for the program.Haelixa's marking and testing involve adding unique, identifiable DNA sequences onto textile fibers or other raw materials. These markers can be traced through every stage of the supply chain, ensuring that the fibers or raw materials used in regenagri products are genuine and meet the stringent standards set by regenagri. The testing method at each node is qPCR, which provides a forensic result. Haelixa's reports comply with import and export regulations worldwide, providing proof of the product's origination. The DNA testing by Haelixa provides a reliable third-party method to verify the data supporting the chain of custody.The collaboration between Haelixa and regenagri sets a new benchmark for regenerative agriculture. By integrating advanced DNA marking and testing technology, this partnership ensures the highest levels of traceability. It supports the integrity of regenagri claims throughout the supply chain, from farms to finished products. This joint effort drives the global movement towards more transparent and resilient agricultural systems, benefiting consumers, farmers, and the environment.Haelixa is equally committed to enhancing trust and verification in the textile industry.“Our DNA technology is designed to provide an unmatched level of assurance regarding the origin of products,” said Gediminas Mikutis, CTO of Haelixa.“Through the partnership with regenagri, we extend these benefits to the regenerative sector, ensuring that certified products are trustworthy and verified.”Franco Constantini, regenagri CEO, explains that launching the regenagri Traceability Programme represents a significant leap forward in the organisation's commitment to integrity and transparency. He says,“It addresses the growing demand for rigorous traceability assurance, confirming the origin of regenagri products with unparalleled precision.”regenagri, in partnership with Haelixa, provides forensic-based and digital traceability solutions, establishing a new industry standard. This demonstrates a commitment to enhancing trust and verification in sustainable farming practices, benefiting consumers, farmers, and the environment.

