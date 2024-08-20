5 Proven Ways To Speed Up Your Android Smartphone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Over time, prolonged use can slow down your device. This slowdown often results from factors like app fragmentation and residual files consuming storage. Here are five methods to enhance your Android smartphone's performance:

1. Restart your device

Constantly using your phone might cause performance issues since background activities use up resources. Restarting your phone might clean off the RAM and stop any troublesome background apps. In addition to improving phone security by thwarting any spyware assaults, Google suggests taking this easy action to fix speed problems.



2. Manage apps and widgets

Installing new apps frequently may be a factor in a smartphone performing less quickly. Despite the fact that a lot of programs run in the background, they still use RAM and CPU resources. Furthermore, your phone may slow because to ineffective widgets. Take into consideration deleting any widgets that constantly update if your home screen is overloaded with them. Selecting lite versions of well-known apps like Facebook and Instagram and reducing the amount of widgets used on low-cost phones will assist ensure smoother functioning.

3. Adjust or disable animations

You may improve the responsiveness of your phone by reducing or disabling animations. You may accomplish this by repeatedly clicking the build number in the About Phone area until a notice comes, which will activate Developer Options. For quicker performance, next navigate to Settings, look for Developer Options, and change the "Animator duration scale," "Transition animation scale," and "Window animation scale" settings to ".5x" or "off".

4. Free up storage

Performance issues might arise from little storage since programs and temporary files need enough room. To find and remove unwanted files, either utilise Google's Files app or check your device's storage settings. Move pictures and movies to external storage to free up internal storage if your smartphone has a microSD card slot.

5. Update the software on your phone

Software upgrades that are ignored may result in performance problems. Updates frequently contain security enhancements and bug fixes that might speed up your device. To guarantee optimal performance, make sure you routinely check for and apply operating system and program updates.

You can greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of your Android phone by putting these tips into practice.