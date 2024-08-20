1992 Ajmer Sex Scandal Case: Over 100 School Girls Gangraped, Blackmailed; What We Know So Far

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act Court on Tuesday (August 20) convicted the six remaining accused in the infamous 1992 Ajmer rape and blackmail case, where over 100 schoolgirls were exploited. The convicts-Nafees Chishti, Naseem aka Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, and Sayeed Zameer Hussain-were found guilty by the court.

The case, which dates back to 1992, involved the blackmail and sexual exploitation of young girls from a famous private school in Ajmer. The gang obtained obscene photographs of around 250 girls and used them to blackmail the victims, eventually raping more than 100 of them. The girls, aged between 11 and 20, were lured to a farmhouse where these heinous acts took place.

Previously, four other convicts had already completed their sentences. The first chargesheet, filed on November 30, 1992, named eight individuals, and four subsequent chargesheets were filed, bringing the total number of accused to 12.

Among the primary accused were influential figures such as Farooq Chishti, who served as the President of the Ajmer Youth Congress, Nafis Chishti, the Vice President of the Ajmer Indian National Congress, and Anwar Chishti, the Joint Secretary of the Ajmer Indian National Congress.

The scandal first came to light through a local newspaper article, which exposed the gang's exploitation of schoolgirls through blackmail. The incident caused widespread outrage across the country and sent shockwaves through religious, political, social, and economic circles in Ajmer. The case created an atmosphere of fear among government officials, police, and members of social and religious organizations.

On May 30, 1992, the CID CB officially took over the investigation from the Ajmer District Police. The scandal, involving members of the Khadim Chishti families and the Youth Congress, was initially investigated by the district police before being overseen by senior IPS officer NK Patni. The case had a devastating impact, leading several individuals linked to the investigation, including the owner and manager of the photo lab where the explicit photos were developed, to commit suicide. Tragically, several of the victimized girls also ended their lives.

Despite decades of legal battles and demands for justice by over 100 victims, many of the criminals were either acquitted or released on bail. The case has passed through various courts, including the High Court, Supreme Court, Fast Track Court, and POCSO Court. However, justice has remained elusive for most of the victims, many of whom are now in their 50s or 60s.

The Ajmer rape and blackmail case was also the subject of the 2023 film "Ajmer 92," which portrays the true events of the scandal. Directed by Pushpendra Singh, the film features Karan Verma and Sumit Singh in lead roles.