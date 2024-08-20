Evan Williams Bourbon Announces Partnership To Become Game Day's #1 Pour With Learfield

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'Evan Williams Bourbon Nation' aims to enhance the game day experience for collegiate sports fans around the country in a multi-year deal beginning this fall

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Williams Bourbon today announced a new partnership with Learfield, the and company with ties to more than 1,200 of the nation's top collegiate properties across its enterprise, for a multiple-year deal beginning this August. As part of this sponsorship, Evan Williams will be one of the first Bourbons to partner with some of our nation's top college athletic programs, including University of Florida, Syracuse University, TCU, Ohio State University and University of Alabama. Fans cheering from the stands, kicking back at a tailgate, or coaching from their couch can join 'Evan Williams Bourbon Nation' to celebrate their team now that Kentucky's 1st Distiller is becoming Game Day's #1 Pour.

Evan Williams Bourbon - Game Day's #1 Pour

Continue Reading

"From pre-game rituals to post-win celebrations, Evan Williams is the bourbon that scores with college sports fans and alumni," said Molly Vincent, Senior Manager of the Evan Williams Brand. "We're thrilled to bring Evan Williams together with this very loyal and enthusiastic audience who appreciates the excitement of a great play as much as a great pour and knows how to celebrate responsibly."

This unique and exciting partnership gives Evan Williams the opportunity to show up everywhere fans are and help the most avid supporters show their school spirit. The partnership will be activated through in-stadium signage, branded bar spaces, and tailgate activations at the five select schools, while also being promoted through local and regional media, in store and on-premise beginning with the 2024 NCAA football season.

The time and passion needed for crafting a great bourbon like Evan Williams is equal to the enthusiasm and dedication of die-hard fans supporting their teams. Touting some of the most wide-reaching, loyal fan and alumni bases in college sports, Evan Williams will cultivate new and exciting ways to give fans of these universities across the country the connection to the game day experience.

"By integrating Evan Williams into the game day experience, we aim to enhance how fans connect with their favorite teams," said Shawn Hegan, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Learfield. "We're not just bringing a great bourbon to the fans-we're creating new ways for people to enjoy and celebrate their passion for college sports. We're looking forward to building and expanding this partnership for years to come."

The partnership also marks the debut of Evan Williams' national college sports platform - 'Evan Williams Bourbon Nation'. Rolling out nationally this spring, the 'Evan Williams Bourbon Nation' platform will target all collegiate sports fans and the broad array of college sporting events across the country with a particular focus on football and basketball. The platform will be supported with prominent media placements in premium college sports programming along with high-reach digital advertising and social media efforts, on-premise

activations, custom cocktails, consumer promotions and in-store displays to round out the 360-degree campaign. Evan Williams and Learfield are thrilled to bring Game Day's #1 Pour to college sports enthusiasts across the country seeking to responsibly celebrate their favorite sports and teams.

ABOUT EVAN WILLIAMS:

The flagship Bourbon of Heaven Hill Distillery, Evan Williams is among the leaders in the rapidly growing American Whiskey segment as the world's second largest-selling Bourbon. In 1783, the brand's namesake opened Kentucky's First Distillery on the banks of the Ohio River. Many years and barrels later, Evan Williams Bourbon is still produced the right way, using the same time-honored methods. As an American-made and American-owned brand, Evan Williams has recognized true American heroes through their exceptional stories of honor and bravery on special edition American-Made Hero labels for the past nine years, now supported by the American-Made Heroes Foundation Fund. The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience ( ) celebrates the legacy of Evan Williams through an immersive visitor's center experience which brings to life the history and tradition of Kentucky's native spirit as an official stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Learn more at . Heaven Hill reminds everyone to think wisely, drink wisely®.

ABOUT LEARFIELD:

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

IMAGES:

Download here

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlynn West

Heaven Hill Brands

[email protected]

(502) 413-0230

SOURCE Heaven Hill Brands