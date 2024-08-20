AMX Announces Fleet Expansion With New Flatbed Specialized Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHFORD, Ala., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMX Trucking, Inc., a multi-service company, is expanding its fleet with the addition of a new flatbed specialized division. This new division will complement the company's existing fleet services, which include Dry Van, Refrigerated, Drayage, Tanker, and Intermodal.

AMX showcases new addition of flatbed equipment.

Founded in 1988 and still family-owned, AMX is led by Scott White, Founder and CEO; his son's Collins White, President and COO; and Taylor White, CPO. The company operates locations in Ashford, AL; Savannah, GA; and Jackson, GA. The addition of the flatbed division enhances AMX's competitive edge by offering a broader range of professional driving opportunities, including southeast regional, super-regional, and over-the-road positions that cater to diverse lifestyles.

Scott White, who started AMX with just two trucks, reflects on the company's growth: "When I started in 1988, I could not have imagined that the legacy I dreamed about would still be expanding 36 years later with my two sons, Taylor and Collins. Passing on my industry knowledge and passion for AMX has been a great achievement. Seeing their dedication gives me confidence that AMX will continue to thrive for many years to come."

Collins White, Co-Owner, President, and COO, expressed enthusiasm about the new flatbed operation: "We are excited to launch this new division, which will enhance our ability to meet diverse customer needs with increased flexibility and efficiency. This expansion reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier logistics solutions and positions AMX for ongoing growth and success."

Taylor White, Co-Owner and CPO, added: "This new division allows us to better serve our customers and continue providing quality jobs in our community. We are thrilled to expand our capabilities and support the growing needs of our valued customers."

Jeff Hopkins, VP of Specialized Operations, emphasized "AMX is built on a foundation of hard work and dependability. With the introduction of our flatbed services, we will continue to uphold the excellent service that defines our reputation."

About AMX Companies:

Founded in 1988, AMX operates across the eastern two-thirds of the United States with offices in Alabama and Georgia. The AMX brand encompasses five divisions: AMX Trucking, AMX Specialized, AMX Drayage, AMX Logistics, and AMX Academy, an on-site CDL school. The White family has been integral to AMX's growth, fostering a family-like culture that remains people-focused and driven by strong values.

