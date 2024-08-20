Action1 Announces Commitment To Remain Founder-Led, Focusing On Long-Term Vision

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action1, a leading provider of an integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solution , today announced its decision to remain a founder-led company, reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth and innovation. Despite receiving multiple inquiries over the past year, including from well-known players, Action1 has chosen to continue operating independently to fully realize its vision.

"We are honored by the interest we have received from major industry players, as it validates our strategy and leadership in the space," said Alex Vovk, CEO and Co-Founder of Action1. "However, after careful consideration, we have determined that remaining founder-led is the best path forward. While it is tough to turn away from significant financial opportunities, we believe our future is far brighter as an independent company."

Action1's vision is a world where cyberattacks exploiting vulnerabilities are entirely prevented across all types of devices, operating systems, and applications.

Action1 co-founders Alex Vovk and Mike Walters are seasoned entrepreneurs with a track record of building successful companies. Their previous venture, Netwrix, grew into a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity business. With Action1 being cash flow positive, experiencing hypergrowth, and on track to soon reach $100 million ARR, the founders are confident in their ability to execute the long-term vision.

"We are excited to continue on the path of innovation and are deeply grateful to our customers worldwide for their trust and support," said Mike Walters, President and Co-Founder of Action1.

About Action1

Action1 reinvents patch management with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes-and it just works, with no VPN needed. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and integrated real-time vulnerability assessment, it enables autonomous patch compliance that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

