Orangutan Appeal UK Encouraged By Malaysian Government's Shift Towards In-Situ Orangutan Conservation

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hampshire based charity, Orangutan Appeal UK, welcomes the recent turnaround by Malaysia's Plantation and Minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, to shelve the 'orangutan diplomacy' initiative. He will instead prioritise the conservation of these critically endangered animals within their natural habitat.

We are pleased to see that the focus is shifting back to in-situ conservation, a strategy that we believe is essential for the survival of not only orangutans but also other species at risk across Sabah.

The Minister's reversal of the earlier proposal, which suggested 'gifting' orangutans to palm oil importing nations, has been met with widespread approval from the conservation community.

"We are heartened by the Minister's decision to focus on orangutan conservation within their natural habitats. This marks an important step towards safeguarding these incredible creatures and their ecosystems. In-situ conservation is vital for the survival of orangutans. This renewed focus offers hope that they will be protected in the wild where they belong," said Adrienne Powell, Manager at Orangutan Appeal UK.

The government's focus lies in maintaining the integrity of orangutan habitats, a mission that resonates deeply with our charity's long-standing commitment to in-situ conservation.

Protecting wildlife within their natural environment is essential for their survival. It is this core belief that drives the work we support at Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Malaysian Borneo.

Orangutans play a critical role in maintaining the health of the rainforest. They disperse seeds and promote biodiversity, ensuring the forest ecosystem remains intact.

Due to ongoing threats such as deforestation and human-wildlife conflict, orangutans are now classified as critically endangered by the IUCN. Without immediate and sustained action, we could risk losing them forever.

We remain committed to supporting Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and Sabah Wildlife Department in their efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and release orphaned and displaced orangutans back into the wild.

By safeguarding orangutans, we are also securing the future of the vital ecosystems that help sustain life on this planet.

For more information about our work or to support our ongoing efforts to protect orangutans, please visit