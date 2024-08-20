Strideforward: ADS Launches Integrated Care Program For Diabetes Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New program offers integrated team and remote care services supporting diabetes management plans

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Diabetes (ADS), a leading national distributor of specialized diabetes supplies is expanding the company's membership wellness initiatives through a new partnership with StrideMD , a management service organization that specializes in connected care solutions. This innovative program, called StrideForward, offers integrated, remote care services designed to improve the lives of people living with diabetes. StrideForward features the remote patient monitoring and virtual care support services of StrideMD to further enhance the diabetes management journey for ADS members.Diabetes affects millions of Americans, posing significant challenges for patients and healthcare providers alike. StrideForward addresses these challenges by providing comprehensive, patient-centered care through a combination of virtual and in-person support. Eligible ADS members will have 24/7 access to a team of expert endocrinologists, certified diabetes educators, and other medical professionals, as well as advanced remote patient monitoring technology.“ADS is dedicated to supporting our members in the effective management of their diabetes,” said Bill Mixon, ADS CEO.“Our partnership with StrideMD prioritizes the patient-centered care that is critical to the health of those we serve through access to an integrated team of experts and tools providing virtual and in-person wholistic support.”StrideMD provides integrated comprehensive, team-based high-quality care for individuals living with high-acuity diseases, such as diabetes, through a unique combination of virtual and in-person care, member engagement and education. Through this partnership, select ADS members will have access to the StrideMD remote patient monitoring platform, offering real-time glucose readings, data aggregation and actionable insights supporting optimal health outcomes to members and their prescribers.“Partnering with ADS, a leader in continuous glucose monitor distribution, is a perfect fit for StrideMD,” said Spencer Weiss, CEO.“Personal experience with the devastating impact of diabetes underscores the critical need for advanced care solutions. Our combined expertise and resources will drive better health outcomes.”StrideForward is initially available to a select group of ADS members with Type 2 diabetes, with plans to expand access in 2025.About Advanced Diabetes SupplyFounded in 2002, Advanced Diabetes Supply is a national distributor of specialty diabetes supplies. ADS holds the most valued accreditations in the diabetes supply industry, including NABP, URAC, and NABP. Our focus on leading the industry with innovation, knowledge, and unparalleled commitment to exceeding service standards highlights Advanced Diabetes Supply's dedication to customer outcomes. Please visit our websites at and href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">usmed.About StrideMDAt StrideMD, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to bridge gaps in healthcare. Our cutting-edge remote monitoring solutions are designed to empower patients with diabetes and hypertension, providing them with consistent, quality care, no matter the distance. Join us as we stride forward, transforming the landscape of modern healthcare. For more information, visit .

