Estruxture Strengthens Leadership By Appointing Taylor Hammond As VP, Head Of Corporate Development And Capital Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eStruxture, the largest Canadian provider of and cloud-neutral data center solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Hammond as Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Capital Markets. In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for overseeing capital raising, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as well as and power procurement strategies for the company.



Taylor brings a wealth of expertise to eStruxture, with a successful track record in capital markets and digital infrastructure. Prior to joining eStruxture, Taylor served as Director, Investment Banking at Scotiabank, where he was instrumental in establishing and leading the bank's Digital Infrastructure team. During his tenure, Taylor advised on multiple landmark M&A, equity and debt transactions with a focus on data centers and related infrastructure.



"Taylor's deep understanding of the capital markets and his strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team, as we accelerate our growth trajectory," said Todd Coleman, Founder, President, and CEO of eStruxture. "His experience in banking and the digital infrastructure sector aligns perfectly with eStruxture's goals as we continue to grow and expand our data center platform."



The appointment comes shortly after eStruxture announced the close of a transformative, $1.8 billion recapitalization , as well as winning its second consecutive Best Managed Companies award, by Deloitte.



"I am thrilled to be joining eStruxture at such a pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Taylor Hammond. "The data center industry is experiencing rapid growth, and I look forward to contributing to eStruxture's continued success by leveraging my capital markets experience to fuel our strategic initiatives across Canada."



Taylor's appointment underscores eStruxture's ongoing commitment to scaling its operations and enhancing its leadership capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



About eStruxture Data Centers



eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.



Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.



