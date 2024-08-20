Limpidus Announces Enhanced Cleaning Standards For Timeshare Resorts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marcos Argenti, CEO, LimpidusTENAFLY, NJ, US, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- By Shep Altshuler, Publisher, TimeSharing TodayIn an interview with Shep Altshuler, publisher of TimeSharing Today, and Marcos Argenti, Chief Executive Officer of Limpidus, an international cleaning company, they discussed how the company has been revolutionizing the standards for housekeeping in the hospitality industry. The following is an overview of Argenti's perspectives.Origin and GrowthThank you for having me today. Limpidus was founded in 1980 as a family-owned and operated company. Over the decades, we've steadily grown, and in 2017, we began our international expansion. We serve over 4,200 customers in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru. Our clientele spans various sectors, such as industrial, transportation, cruise lines, fashion, technology, residential and office buildings, and Hotels and hospitality.I oversee our operations in North America, South America, and the Caribbean. Currently, we serve properties in the US, including Florida, New York, and Branson, Missouri. We will soon be operating in Chicago, Lake Tahoe, and the San Francisco areas and will be expanding into other parts of the country based on customer demand.Our continued expansion is focused on the hospitality sector to meet the high demand for superior cleaning, safety, and health standards in the different markets - currently serving hotels, upscale apartment buildings, timeshare resorts, vacation clubs, and assisted living facilities.Cost-Effective Cleaning SolutionsRaising cleaning standards doesn't necessarily mean increased costs. We understand that housekeeping expenses significantly impact operating budgets. We have consistently provided better standards at lower costs for many hotels and timeshare resorts. By thoroughly evaluating each property's unique needs, we specialize in preparing cost-effective proposals tailored to their specific requirements.When working with new clients, we conduct an in-depth analysis to gain a comprehensive understanding of each property's capabilities, needs, and goals. This involves significant on-site evaluation and establishing a mutual commitment to high standards.Occupancy-Based PricingOur pricing model is based on occupancy, allowing for flexible and scalable cost management. This tailored approach ensures that high cleanliness standards are met without compromising financial efficiency and quality. In many cases, we can reduce housekeeping costs by 10-15% while still providing superior service.Utilizing Health-Focused TechnologyA key component of our commitment is the use of portable measuring devices to monitor surface contamination. These devices provide scientific evidence of cleanliness, ensuring that cleaning standards are met consistently and effectively. This technology is a groundbreaking tool in cleaning assessment, allowing us to maintain high standards while keeping costs manageable. Cleaning is no longer a subjective matter- it is now a measurable process.We are transforming cleanliness standards in the hospitality industry. Recognizing that cleanliness is crucial for both appearance and guest well-being, we introduced our "cleaning for health" initiative.In assessing many hotels, timeshare properties, and management companies, we have noticed that they do not often meet the required cleaning standards. We bridge that gap with our high-quality services, focusing on health through the removal of elements that could pose risks within indoor environments.Adherence to High Industry StandardsOur commitment to excellence is reinforced by adherence to industry standards set by organizations such as ISSA (The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association) and IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification).Maintaining high cleanliness standards is essential for guest satisfaction and operational success. By embracing advanced technologies and adhering to these standards, we help hospitality providers deliver exceptional cleanliness that resonates with discerning guests.Operations TeamOur operations team consists of commercial professionals who identify potential clients, operational and transformation teams who manage transitions for a smooth start, and human resource teams responsible for hiring and training.Supervisory teams oversee local staff, while the operational team, led by experienced service directors, ensures quality control through inspections and scientific cleaning verification devices. Additionally, our research department is dedicated to continuous improvement. Our team, composed of experienced professionals from various departments, works closely with the client's staff to ensure a seamless integration of services.Housekeeping Workforce and Training PhilosophyLimpidus employs approximately 25,000 professional housekeepers worldwide. We strongly believe that housekeepers should be career professionals. Traditionally, housekeeping has been undervalued and seen merely as a low-skill job. At Limpidus, we are actively changing this paradigm. We invest significantly in selecting, training, and retaining our staff, offering them a career path and valuing them as individuals and professionals. The housekeeping team is our most valuable asset, and we focus on retention by creating a positive and rewarding work environment.Impact of Global Viruses and Pandemic SituationsDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, Limpidus developed new cleaning and disinfection techniques to reduce virus propagation. These methods included the use of SiQuats (quaternary silans) and electrostatics disinfection machines that cover 100% of surfaces, providing a Virus-free environment. Today, these innovations continue to maintain high cleanliness standards in client properties.Social Media and Reporting Systems for Quality ControlOur team actively track social media reviews and comments about clients' properties to identify and address issues promptly. This ongoing monitoring allows us to maintain high standards and respond quickly to concerns. Comprehensive online reporting systems provide property managers with detailed information on room status and necessary repairs, further ensuring peace of mind.Additional Services Offered by LimpidusWe also manage common areas, including lobbies, swimming pools, restaurants, minibar services, gyms and tennis courts, in 90-95% of our clients' properties. Specialized treatments and attention to detail in these areas contribute to the overall positive guest experience.Case Study Highlighting Limpidus's ImpactOne notable success story involves a client who was considering selling their resort due to declining occupancy and revenues, in addition to poor cleaning standards - which could not improve even after changing various cleaning companies over one year. After hiring Limpidus, their cleanliness ratings significantly improved, resulting in increased occupancy and customer satisfaction. We take pride in our 100% customer retention rate in the hospitality industry since it started, in 2018 - underscoring the quality and reliability of our services, long-term commitment, and competitive pricing.Key Planning Takeaways-Cost-Effective Solutions: Tailor cleaning proposals to meet the specific needs of each property while managing costs effectively.-Variable Cost based on occupancy: Our flexible and scalable cost management approach maintains high cleanliness standards while optimizing financial efficiency.-Online Reporting Tool: Our customers know by the minute which rooms are cleaned, which requires maintenance, etc. This is a major improvement for the reception team and customer service.-Advanced Technologies: Use cutting-edge technologies to provide scientific evidence of cleanliness.-Industry Standards: Adhere to recognized standards like ISSA and IICRC to ensure excellence.-Guest Well-Being: Focus on guest comfort and satisfaction to build loyalty and improve ratings.-Global Presence: Expanding into key markets to provide consistent, high-quality services worldwide.-Professional Training: Invest in comprehensive training programs to develop and retain skilled housekeepers.-Pandemic Innovations: Implement advanced disinfection techniques developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain high standards.-Client-Centered Approach: Understand and adapt to each client's unique needs and goals.-Seamless Integration: Ensure smooth integration of services with a dedicated team of professionals.-Customer Retention: Achieve high customer retention rates through reliable, high-quality service.-Quality Control: Utilize social media monitoring and detailed reporting systems to maintain and improve service quality.-Comprehensive Management: Manage common areas like lobbies, swimming pools, and tennis courts to enhance the overall guest experience.Contact LimpidusFor a free consultation and to learn more about Limpidus and its cost-effective, technology-based cleaning services , contact: Joe Sebestyen, Director of Development USA, ..., Mobile: (405)269-3182, Visit

