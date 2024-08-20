Heirstory, An Impact Start-Up Co-Founded By University Of West Florida And Dustin Plantholt, To Create A Memory Ark

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HeirStory Memory Ark

HeirStory partners with UWF to develop a digital Memory Ark, preserving legacies through AI, blockchain, and the metaverse for future generations.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The University of West Florida recently partnered with journalist, producer and entrepreneur Dustin Plantholt on a new business venture called HeirStory. UWF students in the Usha Kundu, MD College of and Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering will help Plantholt develop a technology that families in capturing the legacies of their patriarchs and matriarchs for future generations.

“This partnership is unique to UWF as it allows students to collaborate across multiple disciplines and colleges in a joint venture,” said Dr. David Bellar, dean of the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health.“Led by Dustin's entrepreneurial expertise, these students will develop a real product for public consumers and gain valuable experience.”

HeirStory will use Artificial Intelligence, blockchain and immersive tech to create a secure digital vault for memories. Heirs will be able to hear their family members' voices, view their photos and hear their stories. UWF students and professors will work together to build a global memory ark.

HeirStory was designed to help those experiencing cognitive decline, the elderly, families, trauma survivors and those nearing the end of life to help family members with the grief process, builds bridges between generations, and enriches personal and cultural education. By preserving detailed personal histories, the initiative aims to enrich family trees and deepen the understanding of one's ancestry.

"As a foster care alumnus, I know the importance of sharing one's story,” said Plantholt, Founder and CEO of HeirStory.“But it must be in a safe place. That's what HeirStory aims to create."

For more information on HeirStory, visit heirstory. For more information on the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health, visit uwf/ukcoh.

