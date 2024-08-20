Fiji Records High Rates Of Violence Against Women, Girls

(MENAFN- IANS) Suva, Aug 20 (IANS) Fiji recorded one of the highest rates of violence against women and girls in the world, with nearly two out of three women having experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Fiji's of Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya made the remarks at a high-level dialogue in Nadi city on Fiji's main island on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tabuya said the situation has not changed in the last decade, calling for a strong and ambitious response at the national level.

She added that the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls 2023-2028 is making significant strides.

Launched in June 2023, the plan offers a comprehensive, inclusive, and evidence-based approach to tackling violence against women and girls in the Pacific island country.

The Minister said the plan is a key part of the efforts to address the root causes of violence and bring about long-term, positive change across all aspects of society.

By involving leaders from traditional institutions, this dialogue seeks to use the influence of important community figures to make real progress in preventing violence against women and girls.