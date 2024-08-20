Japan's Ruling LDP Sets Leadership Election For Sept 27

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TOKYO, Aug 20 (NNN-NHK) – Japan's ruling Liberal Party (LDP), decided today, to hold its presidential election on Sept 27, to select a successor to Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

The upcoming election, the first since 2021, when Kishida was elected party's leader, is expected to see about a dozen lawmakers vie for the post, to succeed Kishida, with the winner to be anointed prime given the ruling coalition controls both houses of parliament, Kyodo News reported.

Kishida, whose three-year term as LDP president expires at the end of Sept, made a surprise announcement last week that, he will step down without seeking re-election, leading a wide field of LDP figures to consider running, the report said.

Former economic security minister, Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, yesterday became the first to throw his hat into the ring, for the LDP presidency.

The LDP decided to start on Sept 12, a 15-day campaigning period for the race, a few days longer than the more common 12 days, in an apparent bid to improve transparency, in hopes of restoring public trust in the party, following a slush funds scandal, Kyodo News said.– NNN-NHK

