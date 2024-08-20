عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New State Standard For Quality Of Medical Laboratories Adopted

New State Standard For Quality Of Medical Laboratories Adopted


8/20/2024 6:10:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A new state standard, AZS ISO 15189:2024“Medical Laboratories – Requirements for Quality and Competence,” has been adopted by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTANDART), which operates under the Anti-Monopoly and Consumer market Supervision State Service, Azernews reports.

The purpose of adopting this new state standard is to ensure the quality and competence of medical laboratories, thereby enhancing patient welfare and user satisfaction. This standard will also be applied for the validation or recognition of medical laboratories' credentials by laboratory users, as well as by monitoring and accreditation bodies.

The new standard, which is also intended to apply to examinations at aid stations, was discussed and coordinated with the relevant state bodies, reviewed by the Technical Committee on "Conformity Assessment" (AZSTAND/TK 08), and subsequently approved by the institute. It has been included in the State Fund of Normative Documents for standardization.

MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108579276


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search