New State Standard For Quality Of Medical Laboratories Adopted
8/20/2024
Fatima Latifova
A new state standard, AZS ISO 15189:2024“Medical Laboratories –
Requirements for Quality and Competence,” has been adopted by the
Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTANDART), which operates
under the Anti-Monopoly and Consumer market Supervision State
Service, Azernews reports.
The purpose of adopting this new state standard is to ensure the
quality and competence of medical laboratories, thereby enhancing
patient welfare and user satisfaction. This standard will also be
applied for the validation or recognition of medical laboratories'
credentials by laboratory users, as well as by monitoring and
accreditation bodies.
The new standard, which is also intended to apply to
examinations at aid stations, was discussed and coordinated with
the relevant state bodies, reviewed by the Technical Committee on
"Conformity Assessment" (AZSTAND/TK 08), and subsequently approved
by the institute. It has been included in the State Fund of
Normative Documents for standardization.
