New State Standard For Quality Of Medical Laboratories Adopted

A new state standard, AZS ISO 15189:2024“Medical Laboratories – Requirements for Quality and Competence,” has been adopted by the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTANDART), which operates under the Anti-Monopoly and Consumer Supervision State Service, Azernews reports.

The purpose of adopting this new state standard is to ensure the quality and competence of medical laboratories, thereby enhancing patient welfare and user satisfaction. This standard will also be applied for the validation or recognition of medical laboratories' credentials by laboratory users, as well as by monitoring and accreditation bodies.

The new standard, which is also intended to apply to examinations at aid stations, was discussed and coordinated with the relevant state bodies, reviewed by the Technical Committee on "Conformity Assessment" (AZSTAND/TK 08), and subsequently approved by the institute. It has been included in the State Fund of Normative Documents for standardization.