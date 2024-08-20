Maestro Niyazi: Legacy Of Outstanding Musical Figure

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The year 2024 marks the 112th anniversary of the birth of the
internationally renowned conductor, composer, public figure, Niyazi
Taghizade-Hajibayov, Azernews reports. His name is
closely linked with the establishment of the Azerbaijan national
conducting school.
One of Niyazi's unique contributions to music was his
distinctive performance style, which blended traditional
Azerbaijani musical elements with classic Western techniques.
The outstanding musical figure grew up in a highly musical
atmosphere. There was a lot of music and singing around thanks to
Niyazi's uncle, music genius Uzeyir Hajibayli.
The young talent admired the music pieces performed by his
father- Zulfugar Hajibayli, another outstanding composer.
His formal musical education began in Baku, followed by studies
at the Gnessin Music School in Moscow (1925-1926) and the Central
Musical Technical School in Saint Petersburg (1929-1930).The first
big success came to Niyazi in 1938 at the Days of Azerbaijan Art in
Moscow. He conducted Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Koroghlu" and Muslim
Magomayev's "Nargiz" operas.
Maestro Niyazi's musical talent was truly impressive. The
maestro conducted the Azerbaijan State Symphony orchestra for 46
years.
His orchestra accompanied such legendary singers as Bulbul,
Rashid Behbudov, Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyar Imanov, and other
outstanding performers.
Niyazi's most significant works include the opera Khosrov and
Shirin (1942), and the ballet Chitra (1960). His symphonic mugham
Rast gained worldwide fame. He also wrote a number of major epic
pieces in the 1940s.
His military-themed music "Memoirs and In the Battle" were
included in the program of the Decade of music of the Caucasus
republics in 1944.
In 1945, Niyazi carried out a new musical edition of this
musical comedy The Cloth Peddler.
Artistic director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijani State
Symphony Orchestra Niyazi was also active in organizing symphony
concerts and festivals in Shusha, Khankandi, Agdam, Agjabadi,
Barda, and other districts.
"The promotion of classical music strongly influences the
general culture, the spiritual world, and the musical taste,
especially in the younger generation. Properly constructed musical
promotion can solve this urgent problem," Niyazi once said.
Niyazi conducted many of the major symphony orchestras in
Prague, Berlin, Budapest, Bucharest, New York, Paris, Istanbul, and
London, promoting Azerbaijani classical music successfully.
Many contemporaries said about Niyazi that he was a trendsetter
in fashion. At that time, conductors went on stage in a tailcoat,
unique shirts, and bow ties. Maestro Niyazi wore a white turtleneck
under a tailcoat which became his trendy look.
The maestro passed away in Baku on August 2, 1984, and was
buried in the Alley of Honor.
The Niyazi Home-Museum was founded in 1994. Maestro Niyazi lived
and worked there from 1958 to the end of his life.
More than 6,200 exhibits, including Niyazi's musical
manuscripts, photographs, books, and printed music from his
personal library, gramophone records, and personal belongings are
included in the museum's collection.
The Niyazi House-Museum regularly hosts concerts dedicated to
the maestro and the significant dates pertaining to musical
history.
