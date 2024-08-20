Massive Amounts Of Mines Discovered In Four Villages Returned To Azerbaijan
8/20/2024 6:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Although it was initially estimated that there could be around a
hundred thousand mines in the occupied territories, it has become
clear after the Patriotic War that this number exceeds one and a
half million, Azernews reports, citing Hafiz
Safikhanov, head of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines" Public
Union, as he said at a press conference dedicated to the results of
a project aimed at enhancing international support for mine
clearance in Azerbaijan.
He noted that the largest monitoring efforts were conducted in
May in the four villages returned to Azerbaijan during the
delimitation process.
"These areas have also been heavily mined. Our mine clearance
teams have even conducted searches within just 5-10 meters of
Armenian posts. Unfortunately, mine incidents have occurred in
those four villages during the process," he said.
