عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Massive Amounts Of Mines Discovered In Four Villages Returned To Azerbaijan

Massive Amounts Of Mines Discovered In Four Villages Returned To Azerbaijan


8/20/2024 6:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Although it was initially estimated that there could be around a hundred thousand mines in the occupied territories, it has become clear after the Patriotic War that this number exceeds one and a half million, Azernews reports, citing Hafiz Safikhanov, head of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines" Public Union, as he said at a press conference dedicated to the results of a project aimed at enhancing international support for mine clearance in Azerbaijan.

He noted that the largest monitoring efforts were conducted in May in the four villages returned to Azerbaijan during the delimitation process.

"These areas have also been heavily mined. Our mine clearance teams have even conducted searches within just 5-10 meters of Armenian posts. Unfortunately, mine incidents have occurred in those four villages during the process," he said.

MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108579273


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search