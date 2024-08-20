Ukraine Downs 28 Incoming Air Targets Overnight Tue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted a Russian Iskander-K missile, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 25 Shahed-131/136 one-way attack drones.

That's according to the Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk , Ukrinform reports.

The Russians attacked Ukraine using two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Voronezh region, an Iskander-K cruise missile (from Bryansk region), and Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace over the Kursk and Zaporizhzhia regions), as well as 26 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (launch areas – Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, and Kursk), the commander reported via Telegram.

As a result of joint efforts by Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and e-warfare capabilities, 28 air targets have been taken down, including an Iskander-K missile, two Kh-59 missiles, and 25 Shahed-131/136 drones over Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Kyiv officials, on Tuesday morning the Russians attacked the capital from the northern direction, likely involving cruise missiles of the Iskander-K type. Air defense forces destroyed the missiles on their approach to the city.