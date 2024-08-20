Putin Flies To Baku To Shift Public Focus Away From Awkward Developments Near Kursk - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian leader Vladimir came on a visit to Baku, demonstrating activity while trying to divert attention from the "uncomfortable situation" that has been developing in Kursk region as Ukraine's forces pursue their incursion into the area.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War think tank, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Azerbaijan on August 18, likely in an effort to shift focus away from the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast and present himself as a continually effective diplomat," the report says.

Putin arrived in Baku on a two-day visit in the lead of a Russian delegation that included Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations.

According to reports, the delegations discussed bilateral energy relations, Russian-language initiatives in Azerbaijan, and Russia's willingness to mediate a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The timing of this visit is noteworthy given the ongoing situation in Kursk Oblast and the Kremlin's continued efforts to downplay the Ukrainian incursion's magnitude and impact, analysts believe.

Russian state-run media focused on Putin's trip to Azerbaijan, amplifying minute details, likely in part to divert attention from the uncomfortable situation in Russia by saturating the media space with a showcase of the Kremlin's alleged diplomatic successes.

Analysts also note that Ukrainian troops continue their small advance in Kursk region on August 19 amid protracted fighting in the region.

Experts point out that the Kremlin's response to Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast has emphasized how the Kremlin's internal priorities have increasingly oriented towards regime stability, especially over the past year.

Russian opposition outlet Vazhnye Istorii reported on August 19 that Russian President Vladimir Putin's reaction to the "Kursk situation" has exposed certain shifts within the Kremlin's power vertical, many of which have been underway over the last several months.

Putin appointed his former bodyguard Alexei Dyumin to supervise the ongoing "counterterrorism" operation against the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk region, which, according to the outlet, implies that Putin distrusts the Russian General Staff and Ministry of Defense, relying on individuals he personally trusts.

As noted, Dyumin is currently in conflict with representatives of the Presidential Administration, which also suggests that Putin continues to align himself with those who have his personal favor.

As Ukrinform reported, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Ukraine's offensive on Kursk region, calling on allies and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia.