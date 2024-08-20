AASM Hammer Bomb Destroys Russia's Control Bunker In Kursk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian fighter jet hit a Russian underground control point in the Kursk direction using an AASM Hammer guided air bomb.

That's according to Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , who reported the news on Telegram, posting the of the strike.

According to the commander, "the Air Force's aircraft strike enemy targets in the Kursk direction every day."

As seen in the video, Oleshchuk noted, "a Ukrainian fighter jet de-Nazifies an underground enemy control point with an AASM Hammer guided air bomb."

The Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range), commonly called AASM Hammer, is a French, all-weather, smart air-to-surface stand-off weapon meant for both close air support and deep strike missions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 18, the Air Force commander posted a video of another bridge in Russia's Kursk region being destroyed in the Ukrainian airstrike.