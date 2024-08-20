Mithila Palkar Comes On Board As Brand Ambassador For Juleo Singles Club

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20th August 2024: Known for her poised and elegant personality and youthful characters in Little Things and The Girl in the City, Mithila Palkar is a popular face in the entertainment industry. Embarking on a new journey, she has adorned the role of brand ambassador for Juleo, a Trusted Exclusive Singles Club. She has portrayed characters reflecting her persona: authentic, go-getter, and a modern woman on a quest for real love and genuine relationships.



An avid believer in real love, Mithila feels that Milne se hi pyaar hota hai. She really resonated with Juleo\'s mission and campaign of helping people find real love via meeting fast. Seeking inspiration from traditional Indian matchmakers, Juleo focuses on fostering genuine, real-life meetings through an approach to making modern dating and matrimony more responsible and healthy. Onboarding Mithila is a strategic move aligned with Juleo\'s long-term expansion strategy and brand-building initiatives. As a part of this association, she will feature in its upcoming marketing initiatives, including social media campaigns.



Varun Sud, Founder and CEO of Juleo, said, \"From dating app burnout to mental health toll and scams, singles today face unreal challenges in their journey to find real love.\"



He adds, \"By associating with a millennial icon like Mithila Palkar, we want to ignite a movement for responsible and safe dating/matchmaking. Her values, authenticity, and approach to finding a partner mirror Juleo\'s, which made her the natural candidate for us. We are excited to welcome her onboard and wish to bring a positive paradigm shift to solve loneliness. We invite singles to apply for Juleo Membership and take a meaningful step towards finding real love.\"



Mithila Palkar shared, \"I am excited to partner with Juleo. When Juleo approached me, I was bowled over by their fresh approach to matchmaking. Their vision to foster meaningful relationships in real life that provide emotional support, companionship, and a sense of belonging deeply resonates with me. Juleo is on a mission to promote matchmaking in a safe and responsible manner, and encourage singles across the world to come and be a part of this transformative movement.\"



Roping in Mithila is the first step in Juleo\'s journey. The company has ambitious plans to become the de facto choice for finding a partner.



About Juleo



At Juleo, a Trusted Exclusive Singles Club, every member gets a Personal (AI) Matchmaking Genie that shares curated profiles and takes over the responsibility of setting up first meetings with other Club members who are their type. Singles can apply for Juleo Club Membership via their app, which is available on the App Store and Play Store. The app uses India Stack to ensure every member is Govt ID + video verified. At Juleo, women\'s profiles are private by default, ensuring their safety from stalking by nosy colleagues and relatives, and they can choose to make themselves visible only to men they like. Male members of the Club are relieved from endless swiping and the pressure of being witty on chat, as they spend time and energy only on women who are actually excited to meet them. Juleo promises to be not just a paradigm-changing product but also a social movement that can responsibly transform modern matchmaking.

