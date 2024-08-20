Natural Healing - Years of pain and autoimmune disorders reversed for young real estate professional after undergoing natural therapies at Wellth

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, August 20th 2024: Dheeraj, a 38 year old real estate executive, who endured many gastrointestinal disorders and autoimmune diseases along with a severe shoulder pain for many years, saw his life come back together within four months of following a complementary alternative medicine regimen from Wellth, an integrative medicine and wellness clinic.

Dheeraj came to Wellth looking for a holistic solution to his health problems after suffering from one chronic illness after another for over 10 years. His symptoms began during his childhood, when he was initially diagnosed with gastric problems. After the age of late 20’s Dheeraj's list of ailments grew to include blood sugar variations, fatigue, irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, SIBO, fatty liver, obesity, high inflammation, migraine headaches, and much more. Apart from his already poignant conditions, Dheeraj had a serious shoulder injury six months ago, resulting in a loss of range of motion and muscular power in his shoulders, making him unable to undertake activities with his shoulders.

“My family's lives were altered by my illnesses," Dheeraj claims. "I was deeply hurt by the fear and worry I saw on my family members' faces." Dheeraj found it difficult to get by each day, but he persisted in being involved in work, supporting his family, and looking for permanent solutions to his health problems. "I'm not sure how many doctors I must've consulted in my lifetime, probably 25 to 30," Dheeraj comments. "They would address every single acute symptom without addressing the underlying cause, but I was unable to find a permanent cure for my health concerns and this was becoming exhausting for me and my family." It wasn't until Dheeraj discovered Wellth's holistic integrative medicine approach and its 12-month programme that he began his journey to holistic recovery.

Dr. Asher, Homeopathy clinician, and the functional medicine practitioners, Dr. Khalid Shukri as well as Neeta Naresh Jhaveri, guided Dheeraj through a tailored regimen with functional medicine approach of treating from the root cause, healing the gut, diet, exercise, and stress management using wellness sessions like infra-red, cryo therapy, ozone sauna, PEMF etc.

This approach produced significant improvements in reversing Dheeraj’s gastro conditions. In a matter of months, Dheeraj lost 7-8 kilograms, cut back on the high dosage of his medicines, had a natural improvement in sleep quality, and saw a reduction in his inflammation levels. The wellness clinic provided Dheeraj with a variety of treatments to strengthen his immune system, enhance his overall health, and maintain his wellbeing sustainably into the long term.

"We apply scientific knowledge and wisdom from a variety of traditional practices. So, it's not either-or, but rather taking the best of both and applying it to the specific patient and condition," noted Dr. Khalid Shukri, a seasoned and highly sought-after functional medicine physician.

He added: “In Western medicine, we tend to treat these problems with medications which can be helpful in controlling the symptoms but this approach can also have severe side effects. What we do at Wellth is look for the underlying causes — which will usually have something to do with a combination of a poor diet, a leaky gut and gut health in general, stress, toxins and low-grade infections. Wellth has been designed to offer just that ‘good medicine’

According to the health coach Neeta, a functional medicine practitioner and one of Dheeraj's wellness advisors at Wellth, Dheeraj saw a more than 75% reduction in all disease symptoms after only about 7-8 weeks being enrolled on the tailored Wellth programme. Why? Because a collaborative team of physicians, medical practitioners, health coach, behavioural health therapists, and other professionals at Wellth, including holistic wellness doctor Dr. Khalid Shukri and homoeopathy doctor Dr. Asher, diagnosed and treated Dheeraj's ailments in a coordinated fashion. "We take care of people with a 'whole' list of problems, which is why we call ourselves 'holistic' physicians," Neeta said. "Functional medicine is about connecting the dots, a model of thinking that tackles the whole puzzle of complex chronic diseases by treating from the root cause."

In Dheeraj's case, the Wellth team used a three-step therapeutic method. The team quickly discovered that his food intake was out of balance, and he had severe nutritional deficiencies, including low vitamin levels. With Dr. Khalid's approach to gut healing, parasite cleansing, supplements, lifestyle and mindset change mentoring, Dheeraj almost immediately began feeling better since the inflammation in his gastrointestinal tract and other areas of his body, which had caused many of his problems, began to diminish.

According to Dr. Asher, "Our mood and emotions fire certain neurotransmitters in our brains, which have long-term effects on our enzymes and hormones. When these enzymes and hormones are unbalanced in either hypo or hyper form, they might cause an autoimmune illness. Once I understand the client's health history, I know which moods and emotions activate certain neurotransmitters. Finding the fundamental root cause thus aids in the reversal of the condition. At the same time, I educate the patient on the fundamental issues of their illness, so that the patient can intentionally and voluntarily focus on modifying their lifestyle for improved health.

Neeta illustrates why food is more effective, faster, and less expensive than most drugs. "Food is more than simply calories. Every bite alters your brain chemistry, hormones, immune system, gut flora, and gene expression”. Dheeraj was overweight when he joined Wellth, having a high fat percentage and low muscular mass. After multiple 20-minute EMS full-body workout sessions and peptide therapy sessions, he had significantly shed fat and developed muscle. Furthermore, his CRP levels dropped from 10 to 1 within 2 months of making the lifestyle adjustments, and his shoulder injury recovered faster, allowing him to move his arms more freely.

Dheeraj lost 8 kilograms over a period of four months as a result of his new lifestyle, no longer had gastrointestinal troubles, decreased the amount of medications he took, and regained control of his life.

Dheeraj’s advice to others? "You have to be your own advocate and do it for yourself. "Keep looking and never give up."

"Dheeraj's story is remarkable," says Dr. Khalid Shukri. "I hope it motivates others to take the initiative and pursue this type of holistic treatment. Integrative medicine offers such an effortless roadmap that it's doable and easy to follow for the long term.





