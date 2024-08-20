Kingston Digital Launches Enterprise Class NVMe SSD for Data Center Environments

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 20 August 2024 – Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions announced its latest data center SSD, DC2000B, a high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD optimised for use in high-volume rack-mount servers as an internal boot drive.



Using the latest Gen 4x4 PCIe interface with 112-layer 3D TLC NAND, DC2000B is ideally suited for internal server boot drive applications as well for use in purpose built systems applications where higher performance and reliability are required. DC2000B includes on-board hardware-based power loss protection (PLP), a data protection feature not commonly found on M.2 SSDs. It also includes a new integrated aluminum heatsink that helps to ensure broad thermal compatibility across a wide variety of system designs.



“Whitebox server makers and Tier 1 server OEMs continue to equip their latest generation servers with M.2 sockets for boot purposes as well as internal data caching,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. “DC2000B was designed to deliver the necessary performance and write endurance to handle a variety of high duty cycle server workloads. Bringing the boot drives internal to the server preserves the valuable front loading drive bays for data storage.”



DC2000B is available in 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB capacities1 and is backed by a limited five-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability.

For more information visit kingston.com.





DC2000B PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Features & Specifications



• PCIe 4.0 NVMe Performance: Utilises PCIe Gen 4x4 lanes for high-performance speeds.

· On-board Power Loss Protection (PLP): Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption due to unexpected power-off.

· Low Latency and IOPS Consistency: Firmware optimised to deliver low latency and IO consistency for high duty cycle workloads.

· Designed for Data Center Environments: Optimised to meet the demands of Server boot applications with low latency and IO consistency as the key design criteria.

· Form Factor: M.2 2280

· Interface: PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe

· Capacities1: 240GB, 480GB, 960G

· NAND: 3D TLC

· Sequential Read/Write:

o 240GB – 4500/400 MBs

o 480GB – 7000/800 MBs

o 960GB – 7000/1300 MBs

· Steady-State 4k Read/Write2:

o 240GB – 260000/18000 IOPS

o 480GB – 530000/32000 IOPS

o 960GB – 540000/47000 IOPS

· Total Bytes Written (TBW)3:

o 240GB – 175 TBW

o 480GB – 350 TBW

o 960GB – 700 TBW

· Latency Read (Avg): 240GB – 960GB: 70µs

· Latency Write (Avg):

o 240GB – 53µs

o 480GB – 29µs

o 960GB – 20µs

· Power-Loss Protection (Power Caps): Yes

· Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear leveling, temperature

· Endurance:

o 240GB — (0.4 DWPD/5yrs)4

o 480GB — (0.4 DWPD/5yrs)4

o 960GB — (0.4 DWPD/5yrs)4

· Power Consumption:

o 240GB: Average Read: 2.97W Average Write: 4.02W

Max Read: 3.01W Max Write: 4.09W

o 480GB: Average Read: 3.22W Average Write: 5.60W

Max Read: 3.29W Max Write: 5.77W

o 960GB: Average Read: 3.26W Average Write: 7.36W

Max Read: 3.36W Max Write: 7.80W

· Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C

· Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

· Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 8.3mm

· Weight:

o 240GB – 9g

o 480GB – 10g

o 960GB – 11g

· Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)

· MTBF: 2 million hours

· Warranty/support5: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support



1 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Guide at kingston.com/flashguide.

2 Measurement taken once the workload has reached steady state but including all background activities required for normal operation and data reliability.

3 Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A).

4 Drives Writes Per Day (DWPD) derived from the JEDEC Enterprise Workload (JESD219A).

5 Limited warranty based on 5 years or “Percentage Used” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches its warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100). See Kingston.com/wa for detail.



