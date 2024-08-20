J.D. Birla Institute NSS Volunteers Celebrate Rakhi with Underprivileged Children

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, August 19, 2024: In a heartwarming initiative, NSS Volunteers from JD Birla Institute celebrated Rakhi with underprivileged children across Kolkata, spreading joy and love during this festive season.

The Management Department volunteers visited The Refuge, an NGO dedicated to orphaned children, where they tied rakhis to their little brothers, fostering a sense of family and belonging.

Simultaneously, volunteers from the Commerce Department spent the day at Future Hope, NGO children from strata and slums, by celebrating Rakhi with the children, bringing smiles to their faces.

In another heartfelt gesture, NSS Volunteers from the Science Departments of JD Birla Institute celebrated Rakhi by tying rakhis to children at the Calcutta Social Project, an NGO dedicated to the welfare of street and slum children, fostering a sense of community and care among the city's most vulnerable.

This celebration was a key part of JDBI’s broader mission to involve students in impactful social work, leaving a lasting impression on children from slums, refugee camps, and underserved areas of Kolkata. The Rakhi festivities went beyond tradition, serving as a heartfelt expression of care, compassion, and community connection.





