First Saudi Female Champion at the AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) Tournament at the HUAWEI Flagship Store in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – 19 August 2024: For centuries, Saudi has been a land steeped in tradition and cultural heritage. Today, the Kingdom is embracing change with open arms, unveiling new opportunities in various sectors. This transformation includes a flourishing tourism industry and a burgeoning passion for innovation, technology, and digital entertainment. Hosting the Esports World Cup this year, Saudi Arabia underscores its commitment to advancing the gaming industry. Amid fierce competition, women play a vital role in shaping the nation's future, reflecting Saudi’s evolving landscape.

At Huawei, we share this commitment to progress by promoting the esports scene and empowering women, fostering a culture of inclusion and opportunity for all. This dedication was exemplified recently when Salma Bashir Al Rashidi became the first female winner of the AppGallery Gamer Cup (AGC). This achievement, celebrated at the HUAWEI flagship store in Riyadh, marks a significant milestone for both the AGC portfolio and Saudi’s rapidly growing esports scene.

Reflecting on her victory, Salma Bashir Al Rashidi expressed her joy and gratitude: “Winning this competition is an absolute delight thanks to AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC), who jointly provided the space for me and other players to showcase our gaming skills. It is an incredible feeling to win this championship, I have put a lot of hard work and dedication into my training. I'm so grateful for the support of my family, friends, and teammates. I couldn't have done it without them.”

With Saudi Arabia hosting the 2024 Esports World Cup (EWC), the country is on the global esports map. Salma praised this strategic move: “The esports industry in Saudi Arabia is growing at an exponential rate, and hosting a prestigious tournament like the 2024 Esports World Cup is a strategic move that perfectly aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goals, attracting elite competitors and teams from across the globe.

The Kingdom's focus on inclusivity and gender equality in esports is evident through initiatives like the AppGallery Gamers Cup. Salma highlighted the positive impact: “I see even more opportunities in the esports scene for women to compete and thrive in the future, and I believe that this trend will continue to grow. I'm so proud to be a part of this movement, and I am confident that this, with the support of initiatives like AppGallery Gamers Cup, will inspire more girls and women to get involved in esports.”

Commenting on the competition’s offline format at the HUAWEI flagship store, Salma said, “I found the offline format at the HUAWEI flagship store in Riyadh to be very exciting. The atmosphere was electric, and the gaming community in Saudi and technical support were incredibly supportive. Even though we were competitors, we all supported each other and had a lot of fun.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for upcoming events, she stated, “Absolutely! I would be thrilled to participate in more female-focused tournaments for AppGallery Gamers Cup. I think it's important to have these events to showcase the talent and skill of female gamers. I'm also excited to see Huawei's continued commitment to supporting female gamers in Saudi. This aligns perfectly with Saudi’s goals of promoting equal opportunity for all and can help create a more inclusive and vibrant gaming community in the region.”

As an inspiration for female gamers, Salma offers words of encouragement: “To all the female gamers out there, I want to say: never give up on your dreams! Esports is an amazing field with so much potential, and there's a place for everyone. Keep practicing, honing your skills, and don't be afraid to compete. We need more female voices in esports, and I can't wait to see you all on the virtual battlefield!”





MENAFN20082024005513012199ID1108579191