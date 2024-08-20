Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel The Ultimate Destination for Meetings and Events

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 20 August 2024



The iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, permanently docked in Mina Rashid, is well-known as the premier destination for corporate events, meetings, and social gatherings. The historic ocean liner, which once ruled the transatlantic, transporting the rich and famous across the seas, offers a range of unique and versatile venues that cater to a wide range of events, from grand conferences to intimate gatherings.



Experience Unmatched Elegance and Heritage



Steeped in history, the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, as the only floating hotel in Dubai, provides a one-of-a-kind setting that blends timeless sophistication with modern amenities. The hotel’s distinctive venues, featuring original 1960s interiors and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the elegance and refinement of a bygone era while enjoying all the modern conveniences of a world-class destination.



Queens Room: A Timeless Venue for Elegant Events



The Queens Room, with its original and elegant interiors, serves as a versatile space perfect for weddings, conferences, and other corporate events. Its beautiful white columns and ceiling structure, coupled with a dynamic lighting system, create a stunning backdrop for any occasion. Guests can also enjoy the adjacent Chartroom Bar, an ideal spot for pre-event gatherings or post-event celebrations, adding an extra touch of class to your event.



The Grand Lounge: A Touch of Glitz and Glamour



For those looking to add a bit of theatrical flair to their events, The Grand Lounge is the perfect choice. This cabaret-style venue, with its grand stage and luxurious red velvet seating, accommodates up to 200 guests, making it ideal for evening entertainment, award ceremonies, or gala dinners. The lounge’s privacy and intimate setting ensure that your event will be both exclusive and memorable.



Yacht Club: A Sophisticated Setting with Iconic Views



The Yacht Club offers a chic and sophisticated environment, combining indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of Dubai’s iconic skyline and marina. Perfect for both intimate gatherings and large receptions, this venue can accommodate up to 300 guests, providing a stylish backdrop for cocktail parties, corporate dinners, or exclusive events. The adjacent Yacht Club Terrace, with its refreshing sea breezes and stunning skyline views, offers an enchanting outdoor setting that enhances any occasion.



Make Your Dream Wedding a Reality



The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel is also the perfect destination for couples looking to tie the knot in an extraordinary setting. The ship’s historic charm, combined with its unique location, creates the ideal backdrop for a wedding that is both elegant and unforgettable. From the timeless beauty of the Queens Room to the stunning views of the Yacht Club Terrace, the Queen Elizabeth 2 offers a variety of venues that cater to every couple’s vision of their perfect day.





